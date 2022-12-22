"After Bellingham, he should be Liverpool's top target" - Jose Enrique urges Jurgen Klopp to sign Premier League midfielder

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has advised the Reds to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister, 23, has established himself as a first-team starter for the Seagulls over the past two seasons. He has been in fine form of late, scoring five goals in 14 Premier League appearances this campaign.

A right-footed creative operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 14-cap Argentina international turned heads during La Albiceleste's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Filling in Giovani Lo Celso's boots, he registered one goal and one assist in six games in Qatar.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Enrique shared his thoughts on Mac Allister with the winter transfer window just on the horizon. He said:

"He could play for any top-six club in the Premier League. He could go abroad but due to the money in the Premier League, I don't think that will happen. Liverpool could target him but the transfer fee will be huge. It will be a huge amount of money, particularly if he moves between clubs in the Premier League."

Urging Liverpool to snap him up in the future, Enrique added:

"After [Jude] Bellingham, he should be Liverpool's top target. He's only 23 and he's not just been incredible for Argentina, but also Brighton as well. He will keep on growing and he will become even more confident after the World Cup win. I'd love the Reds to sign him but I don't think it will happen."

Mac Allister, who joined the Seagulls from Argentinos Juniors for £7 million in the winter of 2019, has a contract until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium. So far, he has also been linked with heavyweight clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

He is next expected to be in action for Brighton in their Premier League away clash against Southampton on Monday (December 26).

Liverpool close to reaching personal agreement with Jude Bellingham: Reports

As per Sport Bild, Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The player's representatives have brushed off Real Madrid and Manchester City's interest.

Furthermore, the Reds have intimated assurances to Bellingham's camp that the teenager would be a first-team starter at Anfield.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of BVB's squad since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has netted 19 goals and contributed 21 assists in 112 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club.

