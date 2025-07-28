After Cesc Fabregas says ‘never say never’ to signing Lionel Messi at Como, club president provides update on potential transfer

Como's club president, Mirwan Suwarso, has dismissed claims of the Italian club making a move for Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar is in the final year of his contract with Inter Miami and has yet to sign an extension.
Rumors of a possible move to Como emerged following Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo’s, attendance at a friendly game between the Italian side and French outfit Lille. The report gained more traction after Como manager Cesc Fabregas, who is a close friend of Messi, teased about a possible reunion with his former Barcelona teammate.
When asked about a potential transfer to Serie A with Como for Messi, Fabregas said, as quoted by TUTTOmercatoWEB (via GOAL):
"Never say never, he [Messi] was at my house on vacation. He went on a trip to see friends, we are friends, even his wives and children. As Ludi said after the match, we can't say Messi has never played for Como, given his children. But he's in America."
However, Como president Suwarso has now poured cold water on the rumors. He stated that the club have made no contact with Lionel Messi and signing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is unimaginable.
"The Messi family were guests of Fabregas and his wife. It would be a dream for him to come here, but why would he leave behind all the money he is earning now? Besides, we have not had any contact with him," Suwarso told La Stampa (via GOAL).
Speaking about the same in another interview with Sky Sports Italia, he added:
"It's not a dream, it's impossible."
Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He signed a deal until the end of 2025 with the option for an additional year.
Inter Miami held to a goalless draw without Lionel Messi
Javier Mascherano's side were forced to share the spoils with Cincinnati in the absence of their talisman, Lionel Messi. The two sides played out a goalless draw when they clashed at the Chase Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, July 26.
Messi missed the match due to a one-game suspension he received for skipping the MLS All-Star Game with Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday (July 23). Jordi Alba also received a similar punishment.
Despite having Luis Suarez leading the line, Inter Miami struggled in the final third against Cincinnati. They created only two big chances and managed four shots on target from eight attempts (via FotMob).
The Herons are fifth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 42 points from 22 matches. They sit eight points behind leaders Philadelphia, but have played three games fewer. Lionel Messi and Co. will next be in action in the Leagues Cup when they play Mexican side Atlas FC on Thursday, July 31.