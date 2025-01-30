After claiming Real Madrid was the place he was 'happiest' in football, Cristiano Ronaldo responds to query about potential return to club

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he was happiest in his career during his spell at Real Madrid. The Al Nassr superstar has left the doors open to a return to Santiago Bernabeu before he hangs up his boots.

Speaking to laSexta, Ronaldo claimed that he not ruling out a return to Real Madrid and could think of a second spell at the end of his career. He stated that it was the happiest he was in his career and said via MadridXtra:

“It was possibly the place, where I was the happiest in terms of football.”

When quizzed about a potential return, he added:

Trending

“A comeback to Bernabeu? Maybe after ending my career, something can happen.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 for a then world-record £89 million. Manchester United were reluctant to sell the Portuguese superstar, with Sir Alex Ferguson offering him to Barcelona as he did not like the Bernabeu side.

The Al Nassr superstar went on to play 438 matches for Los Blancos and scored 450 goals for them while assisting another 131 times. He is their all-time top scorer and helped them win numerous trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo was urged to make Real Madrid return by Barcelona legend

Rivaldo spoke to Diario AS in 2023 and suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo should consider returning to Real Madrid. He claimed that the Portuguese superstar was tricked by the massive wages offered by Al Nassr to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

He stated that the life outside the pitch is not something he will enjoy and said (via Mirror):

"I understand that sometimes the players are tricked by the big contract they sign in Saudi Arabia. But then life there is further away and your football may not always be as easy as expected. So, he may be going through a phase of some disappointment and even reflection. So maybe the money he is receiving makes up for the not so happy life he is living at the moment.”

“It would be good for him and for football to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid to finish his career. Of course, the fans have to understand that they cannot demand the same from him as he did when he was 25 or 26 years old, but he can still help the club in more achievements.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has repeatedly stated that his time in European football was done. He joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated before the FIFA World Cup following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback