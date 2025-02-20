  • home icon
  After Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself 'most complete player' ahead of Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul refuses to give diplomatic response on debate

After Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself 'most complete player' ahead of Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul refuses to give diplomatic response on debate

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Feb 20, 2025 13:40 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo De Paul, and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's international teammate Rodrigo De Paul has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo calling himself the 'most complete player'. The Portuguese's iconic rivalry with La Pulga has been one of the most discussed topics in world football for almost two decades.

Ronaldo claimed in a recent interview that he is the most complete player, adding that statistics back his claim. The Real Madrid icon has scored 924 goals from 1263 games in his career and has won the Ballon d'Or five times.

However, speaking to journalist Pollo Alvarez, De Paul insisted that there will never be another like Lionel Messi.

"I suppose I should answer diplomatically because I don't want to stir up controversy but I feel that anyone who has the slightest knowledge of football or understands it a little bit realises that there will never be anyone like Messi," said De Paul.
He continued:

"What he did, what he achieved, and most importantly what he created in people's hearts. We will not talk about titles or achievements because what he did makes people pay anything just to see him, to see how he dribbles a player and how he makes an assist. Leo is an art. Cristiano is a beast in terms of competitiveness and an exceptional scorer. But Leo is the art."
Lionel Messi currently plies his trade with MLS side Inter Miami. However, his contract expires at the end of this year. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is also in the final few months of his contract with Al-Nassr and hasn't signed an extension yet.

How many trophies have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won in their career?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have a packed silverware cabinet at their disposal. The former has won 35 trophies in his career so far, which includes five Champions League trophies.

The Portuguese superstar has seven league titles his name from his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He has also won the Euro and the UEFA Nations League with his country. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, hasn't managed to win the Saudi Pro League during his time with Al-Nassr so far.

Messi, meanwhile, is one of the most decorated players in the world and has a record 46 trophies to his name. La Pulga has 13 league titles under the belt and four Champions League trophies, among others. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also won the World Cup, two Copa America titles, and the Finalissima with Argentina.

Edited by Ankush Das
