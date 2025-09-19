After Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney make bold claim on SPL standards, English coach Des Buckingham makes Premier League comparison

Al-Kholood manager Des Buckingham has backed claims from Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney by comparing the Saudi Pro League to the Premier League. The English coach believes that the SPL sides now have forward lines that could start in the English top flight.

Ad

Speaking on the BBC’s The Dub podcast, Buckingham stated that the Saudi Pro League has improved as they continue to attract the big names around the world. He believes that the addition of top coaches like Simone Inzaghi at Al-Hilal and Jorge Jesus moving to Al-Nassr has also had an impact on the quality of the league. He said (via Four Four Two):

"I look at the managers that are in the league this year. We've got Inzaghi, Laurent Blanc, Jorge Jesus. Then you look at some of the players we know, the obvious one is Ronaldo, but you have Mane, Benzema. You've got Nunez, Coman, Neves. So in terms of the quality that it attracts and will continue to attract, it's an exciting place to be right now. I think there's teams here now that have got a forward line that in the Premier League wouldn't go amiss."

Ad

Trending

The former Oxform United coach, who has worked in several countries around the world, believes the move to Saudi Arabia will help him develop more. He added:

“I think there's so many things, whether it be cultural, whether it be religion, whether it be football, that I'd like to think, in this fourth [overseas] country now, that will make me not just a better coach, but will make me a better person.”

Ad

Buckingham started his senior coaching with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, before moving to Melbourne City in Australia as a caretaker. He was in India with Mumbai City for just over two seasons before joining Oxford United in 2023.

Buckingham joined Al-Kholood in August 2025, where he has registered one win in the opening three matches, which included a loss to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr.

Ivan Toney backed Cristiano Ronaldo's claim about the Saudi Pro League

Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney spoke to The Guardian earlier this month, backing Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that the Saudi Pro League is among the best in the world. He believes that his side, Al-Ahli, would finish close to the top four in the Premier League, as they have the quality. He said:

Ad

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been around the world and probably knows a lot more than me, as I have only played in the Premier League, the Championship and Leagues One and Two. For me, [the Pro League] is on a par with the Premier League. If [Al-Ahli] were in the Premier League, we’d give it a good go and we’d be close to the top four. It is a quality league and people should not turn their noses up."

Ivan Toney moved to the Saudi Pro League in 2024 and has played 50 matches for Al-Ahli. He managed to score 35 goals and assisted seven times, and has already won the AFC Champions League Elite and the Saudi Super Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More