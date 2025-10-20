After criticism from Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp, Liverpool star Milos Kerkez sends message to fans

Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez has sent a strong message to the fans after drawing criticism for his performance in the 2-1 loss to Manchester United. The Hungary international was labelled a '10-year-old left-back' by Gary Neville, while former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp felt Kerkez looked a 'nervous wreck' at Anfield on Sunday.

In the wake of the critics slamming him for his performance, Kerkez took to social media to address the fans. The 21-year-old star wrote on Instagram:

"We stay together and come back."

Kerkez, who joined Liverpool from Bournemouth in a £40 million deal this summer, was nominated by the PFA in the Premier League Team of the Year for 2025. However, the left-back has failed to replicate his performances from last season since arriving on Merseyside.

Having replaced Andy Robertson as the first-choice left-back at Anfield, Kerkez will be hoping to recapture his form sooner rather than later. He has a long-term contract with the Reds that runs until the summer of 2030.

Liverpool star accused of blaming and not helping Milos Kerkez by Craig Burley

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley accused Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk of blaming Milos Kerkez instead of helping him during struggle against Manchester United. Even though Burley admitted that Kerkez has not been at his best, the former Scotland international feels his situation has not been helped by the actions of Van Dijk.

Burley highlighted how the Liverpool captain made an unpleasant gesture towards Kerkez after a clearance came off the latter's head, suggesting it was not the appropriate behaviour.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley stated:

“It starts with leadership. Leadership is your star players and they are Mo Salah, who has not taken the bull by the horns, and Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk at the moment is not leading but blaming. Kerkez is having a bad time, there’s no doubt about it. He’s getting swallowed up by the pressure of going in with these big players in this huge football club with these big expectations.

"But I don’t think it helps when your captain is looking at him every two minutes and blaming him or digging him out. Even at the end, the clearance that comes off Kerkez’s face, what is he supposed to do? He’s tucking in behind Van Dijk, who turns around and gestures to him and the crowd sees it. I just don’t think that helps the situation [that Kerkez finds himself in]."

Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Wednesday, when they face Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

