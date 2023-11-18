"After December, it changes a lot” - When Lionel Messi made bold Cristiano Ronaldo claim during his second Manchester United stint

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi seemingly predicted the end of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United.

The Portuguese icon initially represented the Red Devils from 2003 to 2009, winning the Premier League thrice and the UEFA Champions League once.

After completing spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, the 38-year-old attacker decided to rejoin the Manchester club in the summer of 2021 for €17 million. However, his second spell was cut short as he departed in January of 2023 for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Messi predicted in 2021 that anything could happen with Premier League players after December in an interview with Marca. Addressing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's situation at the time, the 36-year-old who played for Paris Saint-Germain said (via Mirror):

"United are a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club but that was at another stage and now he has adapted in an impressive way. From the beginning, he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting."

He added:

"In the Premier League, it is not as good as we all thought but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns. After December it changes a lot and anything can happen."

The aforementioned prediction about Ronaldo's future came true, as the latter left Old Trafford after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. After scoring 24 goals and three assists across competitions in the 2021-22 season, the Al-Nassr forward bagged just one Premier League goal in 10 appearances the following campaign.

How are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi currently performing?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo currently represents Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, where he regularly finds the net. This season, the former Real Madrid superstar has scored 13 goals and assisted seven from just 12 appearances in Saudi Arabia's top tier.

Meanwhile, his Argentine rival, Lionel Messi, decided to join MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer from Paris Saint-Germain. So far, the ex-Barcelona man has scored 11 goals and assisted five from 14 appearances across all competitions for the Herons.

Messi also helped the Miami-based side win their first-ever trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup, bagging 10 goals and one assist in seven appearances.