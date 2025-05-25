"After this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming" - Ruben Amorim makes claim in Manchester United post-season speech

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim believes that there are good days ahead for the Red Devils after a season to forget. The Manchester outfit defeated Aston Villa 2-0 in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, May 25.

However, Amorim and Co. have ended 15th in the English top-flight and were also beaten in the UEFA Europa League final by Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking after their latest match, the Portuguese tactician said:

"Want to apologise for this season, I know you are really disappointed with me and the team. I want to say thank you for your support. I know it has been very hard. Now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past. This season is over. We either fight each other or stick together and move forward. Six months ago, I said the storm is coming, today after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming."

With Manchester United failing to win the FA Cup and the Europa League, the Red Devils will not be competing in European competitions next season. However, Amorim will get a chance to revamp the squad, with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim discusses recruitment ahead of transfer window

Ruben Amorim

Since joining Manchester United in November 2024, Ruben Amorim has only had the winter transfer window to make additions to his squad. Speaking ahead of the summer market, he said (via Football Transfers):

“I believe we are improving. We have a rule that it is not just the manager that chooses players. No player comes here without my approval, but the opposite is the same. That is important for not just one manager to control everything."

“We are putting all these things in place to improve the recruitment. For me, the important thing in recruitment is to know how we are going to play. If you have a clear idea of how to play, you can point to specific players that you want by using the data. We are making steps to improve on that aspect of our club.”

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of strikers, including the likes of Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha, among others.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony are seemingly set to move on from the club. Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen could be leaving on a free.

