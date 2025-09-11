“After the era of Messi and Ronaldo, there’s no clear winner” - Max Verstappen makes feelings clear on Ballon d'Or award

Red Bull Racing F1 driver Max Verstappen has admitted that the Ballon d'Or has no clear winner since the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's domination ended. He believes that Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal has done well and will win the award in the future.

Ad

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Verstappen hinted that Yamal would not win the Ballon d'Or this year because of his age. He added that the race for the France Football award has no frontrunner and said:

"What he's doing is impressive for his age, huh? It is incredible. Look, it's true that the Ballon d'Or has to be won by the best, but honestly, now, after the era of Messī nand Cristiano Ronaldo, there's no clear winner, at least for me, there's no particular player who's way ahead of the others at the moment. Maybe someone is still too young or whatever. But I'm sure Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or in the coming years."

Ad

Trending

Verstappen also heaped praise on Barcelona manager Hansi Flick. He claimed that he likes the attacking tactics of the German coach at the Catalan club and said:

“I like it. So far it’s gone well. It’s very offensive. Sometimes risky on defence. It depends, because it’s something that works most of the time. But, of course, it also depends a bit on how the other teams play. You can’t always play with the same system. But I like it. And it’s gone well."

Ad

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not among the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or this year. The Argentine last won the award in 2023, while the Portuguese superstar won it in 2017.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Max Verstappen commented on the Ballon d'Or winners

Max Verstappen was asked in 2021 during an interview with ViaPlay to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The F1 driver refused to make a pick, but heaped praise on the two Ballon d'Or winners and said (via HT):

Ad

"They are very different, so I can't choose. I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has just kept on working and being incredibly fit. I mean, what he does at his age is incredible, but that's how you can become very, very good as well."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times in his career. Lionel Messi has won it eight times, thrice since the Portuguese superstar last won it in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More