After Joe Cole says Ethan Nwaneri reminds him of Lionel Messi, Arsene Wenger says Arsenal youngster is ‘similar’ to one of his former players

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has responded to Joe Cole's comments, in which the former England international compared youngster Ethan Nwaneri to Lionel Messi. However, the Frenchman sees similarities between the 17-year-old and a player he managed at the club, Cesc Fabregas.

Speaking on TNT Sports after the Gunners beat Leicester City in their last Premier League game on Saturday, February 15, Joe Cole hailed Nwaneri, saying (via One Football):

“These little touches in and around the box – I don’t even want to say it, but it’s like Lionel Messi. I don’t want to put any more pressure on him, but the touches off the back foot entices the defender, then the touch off the toe to send him off balance. He plays with such confidence, a beautiful player. Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have to protect him, they would have liked him to only play 60, 70 minutes today.”

Arsene Wenger recently weighed in on who he felt the versatile youngster reminded him of, saying (via The Mirror):

“Nwaneri is more of a creator of a final ball through his dribbling and the quality of his passing. Of course [he’s mentally similar to Fabregas], Fabregas was very strong mentally, but this boy looks it as well. When I look at him and his maturity, it’s difficult for me to think he’s 17-years-old. The sign of a special talent is that they’re ready early.”

Comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas are high praise for the talented Nwaneri. The teenager has played 804 minutes across 26 games for the club's senior team, scoring seven times and providing his first assist in the victory over the Foxes.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responds to Joe Cole comparing Ethan Nwaneri to Lionel Messi

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to Joe Cole's comparison of Ethan Nwaneri to Lionel Messi. The English star has been brilliant for the Gunners since breaking into the first team. He provided an assist in their recent 2-0 win over Leicester City.

After his impressive performance in the last game, the Gunners boss tried to ease the expectations on the talented 17-year-old. Speaking to the press after the match, the Spaniard said (via Goal):

"Let him play. He's a massive threat, a massive talent."

Lionel Messi is widely believed to be the greatest player in football history, and comparing the Arsenal youngster to the Argentine legend could put pressure on the developing star's shoulders.

