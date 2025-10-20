After Kylian Mbappe scores late winner against Getafe, Xabi Alonso comments on whether Real Madrid are ‘dependent’ on star striker

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso does not think his side have become too dependent on striker Kylian Mbappe. He admitted that the Frenchman's goals have won them points this season, but believes that the other players have also played a key role in the wins.

Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga with a 1-0 win on Sunday, October 19. Los Blancos needed an 80th-minute goal from Mbappe against 9-man Getafe.

Speaking to the media after the game, Alonso dismissed suggestions that Real Madrid were relying only on Mbappe. He is happy with the striker's contributions but does not want anything taken away from his side and said (via Managing Madrid):

“I wouldn’t put it that way. But we’re very happy with how he’s doing. He’s decisive with his goals and his involvement. Although the others help him too. Goals give you points, but there’s a lot more to it than that. I’m not going to say that to the headline writer.”

Talking about the game, Alonso added:

“It was a very demanding, complicated match. Coming to Getafe is never easy, you have to know how to compete. You have to be prepared for the match not to be the most… attractive. But the team stood up and worked hard. We had a few chances to take the lead in the first half. But… we enjoyed ourselves even though the match wasn’t very attractive. We stayed focused and did what we had to do. And we’re going into next week with good energy.”

The Spanish giants have a big week ahead with Juventus in the UEFA Champions League and Barcelona in the league coming up. Alonso revealed that he is yet to think about the games and said:

“Still digesting today’s game. The tension of a match in which we had to roll up our sleeves, for which we were prepared that maybe… it wasn’t the most spectacular. And that’s how it turned out. It wasn’t the most beautiful to play or to watch. But from tomorrow we’ll be thinking about Juventus.”

Los Blancos have a 2-point lead over Barcelona in the league going into El Clasico next week at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have injury issues after Getafe win

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has admitted that they have two injury issues after the win over Getafe. Thibaut Courtois pulled off a stunning last-minute save to keep his clean sheet, but is now facing a race against time to get fit for the upcoming matches.

Alonso spoke about the Belgian and David Alabi, and said:

“Courtois, I think so. Alaba felt… not an injury, but his calf was getting stiff and we didn’t want to take any risks. We’ll assess him further tomorrow.”

Real Madrid are already without Antonio Rudiger, Daniel Carvajal and Dean Huijsen, while Ferland Mendy has just returned to training.

