After Lamine Yamal breaks long-standing Lionel Messi record at Barcelona, Hansi Flick explains why he’s ‘not a fan’ of comparisons

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick explained why he refrains from comparing Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi after Yamal dropped a match-winning performance in their 1-0 win against Deportivo Alaves. The win on February 2 helped them close the gap between themselves (45) and league leaders Real Madrid (49) to just four points.

17-year-old Lamine Yamal was the star of the game, dominating the attack and toying with Alaves defenders with his electric dribbling. The La Masia graduate attempted 21 dribbles, completing 11, i.e., one more than Messi's LaLiga record of 10 completed dribbles in a game. The Argentine genius achieved the feat against Mallorca back in the 2005-06 season.

After the game, Hansi Flick likened Yamal to all-time greats. However, the German tactician explained why he didn't like comparing the teenager with Messi. Flick said (via GOAL):

“I am not a fan of that. Lamine is a genius. What he did today, in some situations, it's unbelievable. I am very happy that he is playing for Barca. It's great.”

In addition to his dribbling prowess, Yamal helped in the team's pressing, winning 15 of the 23 attempted ground duels. After a scoreless first half, Robert Lewandowski netted the game's only goal in the 61st minute and helped the hosts rack up their 14th win of the league.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal reveals what he admires the most about Lionel Messi

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal recently revealed that he admires Lionel Messi's mentality and desire to win. Similar to Yamal, Messi was a La Masia graduate who went on to establish himself as one of the undisputed legends of the club.

Across competitions, the Argentine maestro played 778 games for Barcelona, racking up a whopping 672 goals and 303 assists. Since his departure in 2021, the Spanish giants have struggled to replace his finesse in the final third of the pitch.

Lamine Yamal broke into the side in 2023 and has been earmarked as the next big thing coming out of La Masia after Lionel Messi. In 80 games across competitions, Yamal has scored 17 goals and created 23 more for Barcelona.

Yamal was also included in Messi's +10 team, which was revealed by the Inter Miami superstar in an Instagram post. Speaking about the veteran Argentine in the video, Lamine Yamal said (via Lionel Messi on Instagram):

"I really admire Messi's mentality and desire to win. In the end, he has won Champions Leagues, Ballons d'Or, and he always wants more. He didn't rest until he won the World Cup. That's what I admire most about him."

Lamine Yamal also talked about Lionel Messi's gameplay in a future episode (quoted by AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"What I like most about Messi's style of play is how natural he is in everything he does. He can be in a final and easily pass between four defenders. There is no player like him. You may do your best and work right for two years but when we talk about Messi there is only one."

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are scheduled to lock horns for the first time this year when Argentina take on Spain in the Finalissima.

