After Lionel Messi avoids contract talks at Inter Miami, Javier Mascherano makes his stance clear on new deal for Argentine superstar

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano is hopeful that Lionel Messi will commit to the club amid speculation concerning his future. The Argentine superstar's current deal with the MLS side will expire at the end of 2025, and he has yet to pen an extension.

Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), signing a two-and-a-half-year deal. Since then, he has recorded significant success with the Herons, guiding them to the 2023 Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield last season.

It is expected that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will sign a fresh contract with the MLS side to be the face of the club when they launch their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026. A new contract will also see the Argentine continuing to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following Inter Miami's 3-0 loss to Orlando on Sunday (April 18), Messi was questioned about his contract situation, but he declined to answer, saying:

"No, no. I know nothing about it."

However, in an interview ahead of the Orlando clash, head coach Mascherano spoke about the situation. He expressed hope that Lionel Messi would commit his future to Inter Miami, citing how important it would be for the club, the fans, and the league.

"To sign Jordi for the next two years is important to show stability, and hopefully, in a few weeks we can have some news about Leo,” Mascherano said. “I think it will be very, very important for the club, the fans, and for MLS," Mascherano said (via World Soccer Talk).

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have endured a rough start to the 2025 MLS season. The Argentine star has struggled with fitness issues, while the club has struggled for form in recent weeks, winning just one of their last five league matches. They were also eliminated in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Lionel Messi fires a blank as Inter Miami suffer derby loss

Lionel Messi failed to get on the scoresheet for a consecutive league game as Inter Miami were defeated 3-0 by Orlando City in the Florida derby on Sunday. The result makes it three league games without a win for the Herons, and one win from five.

Playing at the Chase stadium, Javier Mascherano's side was expected to bounce back from a 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes last Thursday (May 15). However, they failed to deliver the goods in front of their home fans.

Messi failed to get to the scoresheet against the Earthquakes and remained quiet in their most recent outing. The 37-year-old has recorded five goals and two assists in nine MLS matches so far.

The Herons sit in sixth position in the MLS standings with 22 points from 13 matches after the loss to Orlando. They will next face the Philadelphia Union next Sunday (May 25).

