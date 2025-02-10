After Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko calls for help to complete his mission, Serge Aurier and Inter Miami star Noah Allen send messages

After Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko called for help from stadium security in keeping fans off the pitch, Galatasaray full-back Serge Aurier and Inter Miami defender Noah Allen sent messages. This comes amidst the bodyguard's growing popularity, as he has often tackled fans trying to take a quick picture with Messi on the pitch.

During Inter Miami's 3-1 friendly win over Sporting San Miguelito, Yassine Cheuko was tackled by a pitch invader who was rushing to meet Messi during a game. The bodyguard tried to intercept the fan, but ended up on the ground, as the fan managed to reach Messi and hug the legendary superstar.

Cheuko has now taken to social media to slam security staff in stadiums, demanding that they do their jobs to ensure he can focus on protecting Lionel Messi. The bodyguard posted on Instagram:

"It is not my role to apprehend fans who invade the field. That is the responsibility of the stadium security staff... Instead of ensuring security, they are more occupied with watching the game or taking photos and videos... Do the job you are paid to do... If you do not do your part, this mission becomes very difficult for me to handle alone."

Speaking about the moment he got tackled by a pitch invader, Cheuko added:

"I am ready to run across the field in sneakers. To fall face down in front of thousands of people. To get tackled, shoved, humiliated if necessary. None of that matters to me. Because my image doesn’t count—only my mission matters. And if one day I have to give my life to fulfill my duty, I will do it without hesitation."

Serge Aurier responded with the comment:

"You're the best my brother [heart emojis]."

Inter Miami defender Noah Allen wrote in the comments:

"My man."

Lionel Messi enjoys Super Bowl night out with Inter Miami teammates

Lionel Messi was one of the many thousands of fans who watchd the Super Bowl live yesterday (February 9). He was pictured in a luxury suite with Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets.

The Argentine legend is currently relaxing amidst Inter Miami's pre-season tour, which has seen them play across the Americas. They have one more friendly, against face Orlando City at the Raymond James Stadium on February 14 (EST), before the MLS begins in full swing.

The Super Bowl saw the Philadelphia Eagles win the Championship after they beat Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. The event took place at Caesars Superdome.

