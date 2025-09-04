After Peter Schmeichel slams Arsenal for ‘ugly brand of football’ during loss to Liverpool, ex-Gunners hero calls him ‘sour’ for comments

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has dismissed Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel's comments on Mikel Aretea's side after the Liverpool loss as sour grapes. He believes that the same tactics worked against the Red Devils in the opening matches of the Premier League season.

Ad

Schmeichel was on the ViaPlay broadcast on Liverpool's 1-0 win over the Gunners when he claimed he was rooting for Arne Slot's side to win. He called Arteta's tactics 'ugly', adding that they were not looking to win the game. He said:

"I can honestly say that I have never in my life wanted Liverpool to win a game of football more than I did today. I was really disappointed and, in a way, a little bit angry with the way that Arsenal played this game. Their approach to the game — we built it up as one of the biggest games of the season, how important it is and what we are looking forward to. We want a really good game of football and what they bring to Anfield is an ugly brand of football."

Ad

Trending

Speaking on It's Called Soccer! podcast, Walcott has now responded to the comments, saying that it was just the Manchester United legend being bitter about the 1-0 loss for his side earlier in the season. He said:

"Well, it worked at Man United so maybe Schmeichel is a bit sour from that result. Because there are times when it works. But the plan in those games is to stay in the game and this is the dynamic, and where I feel Mikel Arteta is at this moment in time."

Ad

Arsenal won 1-0 at Manchester United on the opening day of the season, and lost by the same scoreline on Sunday, August 31, to Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal have backed Mikel Arteta in the market, claims Theo Walcott

Arsenal hero Theo Walcott has admitted that Mikel Arteta has been backed in the market by the board. He believes that the manager needs to be more confident in his approach and think about winning, instead of just staying in the match. He said:

Ad

"He's now equipped, the club have really backed him with investment and now he's got options everywhere but he likes to go back to his [mantra] of, 'We need to stay in the game.' I've played with managers, Arsene [Wenger] at times, when you're in the games and you're like, 'Just bring on another forward as this is where you can score more goals.'"

Ad

"Managers are too afraid of losing and this is the problem, because now he's lost, everyone is going to look at this way and say, 'Well they lost, they weren't adventurous and playing with that freedom.' But it was working up to a certain point."

The Gunners are third in the Premier League table after three matches, following two wins and one loss. They sit three points behind leaders Liverpool and one point behind second-placed Chelsea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More