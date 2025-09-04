After Peter Schmeichel slams Arsenal for ‘ugly brand of football’ during loss to Liverpool, ex-Gunners hero calls him ‘sour’ for comments

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has dismissed Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel's comments on Mikel Aretea's side after the Liverpool loss as sour grapes. He believes that the same tactics worked against the Red Devils in the opening matches of the Premier League season.
Schmeichel was on the ViaPlay broadcast on Liverpool's 1-0 win over the Gunners when he claimed he was rooting for Arne Slot's side to win. He called Arteta's tactics 'ugly', adding that they were not looking to win the game. He said:
"I can honestly say that I have never in my life wanted Liverpool to win a game of football more than I did today. I was really disappointed and, in a way, a little bit angry with the way that Arsenal played this game. Their approach to the game — we built it up as one of the biggest games of the season, how important it is and what we are looking forward to. We want a really good game of football and what they bring to Anfield is an ugly brand of football."
Speaking on It's Called Soccer! podcast, Walcott has now responded to the comments, saying that it was just the Manchester United legend being bitter about the 1-0 loss for his side earlier in the season. He said:
"Well, it worked at Man United so maybe Schmeichel is a bit sour from that result. Because there are times when it works. But the plan in those games is to stay in the game and this is the dynamic, and where I feel Mikel Arteta is at this moment in time."
Arsenal won 1-0 at Manchester United on the opening day of the season, and lost by the same scoreline on Sunday, August 31, to Liverpool at Anfield.
Arsenal have backed Mikel Arteta in the market, claims Theo Walcott
Arsenal hero Theo Walcott has admitted that Mikel Arteta has been backed in the market by the board. He believes that the manager needs to be more confident in his approach and think about winning, instead of just staying in the match. He said:
"He's now equipped, the club have really backed him with investment and now he's got options everywhere but he likes to go back to his [mantra] of, 'We need to stay in the game.' I've played with managers, Arsene [Wenger] at times, when you're in the games and you're like, 'Just bring on another forward as this is where you can score more goals.'"
"Managers are too afraid of losing and this is the problem, because now he's lost, everyone is going to look at this way and say, 'Well they lost, they weren't adventurous and playing with that freedom.' But it was working up to a certain point."
The Gunners are third in the Premier League table after three matches, following two wins and one loss. They sit three points behind leaders Liverpool and one point behind second-placed Chelsea.