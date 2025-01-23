After rumour about Cristiano Ronaldo issue with Maguire, Manchester United defender snubs him when naming ex-players teammates must learn from

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo when naming two former players the current crop can learn from. The Englishman and the Portuguese reportedly had issues when they briefly played together for the Red Devils.

They played 36 times together for the Premier League giants during Ronaldo's second stint at Old Trafford. Maguire was the skipper at that time and the Portuguese icon apparently used to roll his eyes every time the Englishman spoke in the dressing room.

Manchester United are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League after 22 games, and have two wins in the last eight matches. They have lost four of their last five games at home, and next face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, January 23..

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Sun, Maguire insisted the team should look up to the likes of Wayne Rooney and David Beckham for inspiration.

“I look at the likes of Wayne Rooney and David Beckham. They had a large amount of scrutiny on them and were world-class players. If it can happen to them, it can happen to anybody. It’s just part and parcel of playing for this club — it’s a huge honor," said Maguire.

He continued:

“When you’re playing for this club, there’s a lot of scrutiny on the players and you get targeted. You’ve got to take the responsibility on. We have players who have played numerous games internationally and also won lots of trophies."

Maguire concluded:

“But we’re just not playing well enough as a team at the moment. I can only keep going on about it. We’ve got to take responsibility.”

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr. Harry Maguire, meanwhile, lost his captaincy to Bruno Fernandes in July 2023.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 145 goals and set up 64 more from 346 games for Manchester United over two stints. The Portuguese superstar initially arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting in the summer of 2003.

He transformed into one of the best players in the world under the guidance of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. Ronaldo played 292 times under the Scot, scoring 118 goals and setting up 62 more, before leaving in 2009 to join Real Madrid.

Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils in 2021 from Juventus but his second stint failed to live up to expectations. The Portuguese played under three managers, before falling out with Erik ten Hag and leaving Manchester United.

