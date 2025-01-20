After scoring in Inter Miami’s pre-season win, Lionel Messi responds when asked if he will play 2026 FIFA World Cup

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has responded to questions regarding his participation in the FIFA World Cup next year in the USA. The 37-year-old was on the scoresheet for his club as they kicked off their pre-season tour with a 3-2 penalty shootout win over Club America on Saturday (January 18).

Lionel Messi was voted the 2024 MLS MVP after a stellar season (23 goals and 13 assists in 25 games), as his side picked up the Supporters' Shield for having the best regular season record (74 points from 34 games). He sustained several injuries, causing many to question how long he can continue at the highest level.

After he scored for the Herons in their first game of 2025 in Las Vegas, the Argentine legend spoke to TN about the possibility of playing in the next World Cup. He expressed his excitement at being back in action, pointing out that he wanted to get through pre-season unscathed and be in the best shape to start the season.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man refused to give a definite answer, hinting that he intended to take things slow.

"I'm just starting the year, I'm starting it very excited, with a lot of desire. I hope I can start feeling well and start with a good preseason, adding minutes to be in the best shape when the official matches come," he said (via GOAL).

Lionel Messi will be 39 when the next edition of the FIFA World Cup takes place in 2026. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner led his country to glory in Qatar in 2022.

Messi and the new Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano have a lot to look forward to this year, as they aim to defend the Supporters' Shield title. They will also participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in June, where they will face some of the best teams of the world.

Lionel Messi begins FIFA Club World Cup preparation with goal in Inter Miami friendly

Lionel Messi has commenced preparations for the FIFA Club World Cup with a goal in the first of Inter Miami's friendlies ahead of the 2025 season. The Herons will begin their MLS campaign on February 22nd and will also participate in the Club World Cup in June.

Messi scored his first goal of pre-season after 34 minutes, heading home a Luis Suarez cross from close range to level the game. The 37-year-old has now scored in 21 consecutive calendar years after his goal against the Mexican outfit.

Mascherano gave his captain 66 minutes in the friendly game in Las Vegas before sending on Yannick Bright in his place for the remainder of the game. The former Argentina U-20 coach will be keen to manage his talisman's minutes and keep him fresh and ready for the new season.

