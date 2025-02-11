After signing Antony on loan from Manchester United, Real Betis chief comments on a potential permanent move for 24-year-old star

On-loan Manchester United forward Antony has made an impressive start to life at Spanish club Real Betis. After making an instant impact, Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon has hinted at what the future might hold for the Brazilian.

Antony joined the Red Devils during the 2022-23 season for a reported fee of £86 million. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to meet expectations, managing just 12 goals in 96 appearances. The arrival of Ruben Amorim further limited his opportunities, which prompted the club to loan him to Real Betis during the January transfer window.

The move has certainly benefited Antony, as he has already found the net once, while winning the Player of the Match award in each the loan without an option to buy, but his impact has sparked speculation about a potential permanent transfer in the summer.

Addressing the possibility of a deal, Alarcon expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached with Manchester United if Antony continues his fine form.

"I think so. The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset. There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?," Alacron stated (via Team Talk).

A permanent transfer could also be beneficial for Manchester United, considering their recent financial struggles. While they are unlikely to recoup anywhere near the £86 million they spent on Antony, a substantial fee would provide funds to strengthen the squad in the upcoming season

Paul Scholes claims Manchester United lack a strong core

Things have certainly not gone according to plan for Manchester United, as they currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table. While there is faith in Ruben Amorim, a turnaround this season seems unlikely given their performances.

United legend Paul Scholes addressed the issues at his former club, stating that they lack a strong core capable of competing with the league’s top teams. He also expressed concern that, without significant signings next summer, the Red Devils could find themselves in a relegation battle.

"There’s a lot of stuff he (Ruben Amorim) needs to do, we all know that, especially in transfer windows, but I don’t see a core of players. If they don’t get that right this summer, this might sound ridiculous, but the form since this manager is in, they could be looking at relegation. I’m telling you, it’s been so bad,” he said on Overlap (via Mirror).

Despite their recent struggles, United still have a chance to win silverware this season, as they remain in contention for both the FA Cup and Europa League.

While their focus could eventually shift to these competitions, for now, they face a tough run of fixtures, including back-to-back away games against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

