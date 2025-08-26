After struggling for form at Liverpool, Florian Wirtz says he was 'under special protection' in Bundesliga as he explains Premier League change

Liverpool's record signing, Florian Wirtz, has admitted that he needs time to adapt to the Premier League. He added that there was protection from opponents in the Bundesliga, hinting that rough contact from opponents was the norm in England.

Arne Slot's side signed Wirtz for a reported £116 million deal, including add-ons, from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The German has started both games in the Premier League so far, but is yet to score a goal or assist.

Speaking to KICKER, Wirtz said that there is no drastic difference between the Bundesliga and the Premier League. However, he believes that there was more protection for players in the German top flight and said (via GGFN):

"It's a change and a process that you have to go through over weeks. I try to take a little something with me every day, think about what I can do better, including in training. I'm very confident that at some point I'll get into the swing of things and be back in a normal rhythm."

"It's not a completely different kind of football, just a game like any other. However, it's more physically intense and perhaps involves a bit more running. The opponents are on your heels more the whole time. But I'm used to that from the Bundesliga, where I was often under special protection."

Liverpool have scored seven goals in their two matches, conceding four times. They face Arsenal next in the Premier League before the players leave for international duty for two weeks.

Florian Wirtz on his decision to pick Liverpool as the next step from Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz spoke about his decision to pick Liverpool as his next club and claimed that his dream of becoming the best footballer led him to Anfield. He has no regrets about his decision despite the slow start and told KICKER:

"Just like five years ago, when I left Cologne for Leverkusen at 16, I was looking for where I could best develop my football skills and where I could become the most successful player. That's why I chose Liverpool – and I haven't regretted it yet."

When quizzed about the £116 million price tag, he added:

"Of course, the fans expect a bit more than when the club signs a player for little money. But I'm not putting any pressure on myself; I'm just trying to do my best, no matter how much money I'm signed for. That's the way it is now, and it will always be that way."

Florian Wirtz managed to get an assist in the Community Shield earlier this month, but Liverpool lost the game in the penalty shootout to Crystal Palace.

