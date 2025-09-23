After winning women’s Ballon d'Or, Aitana Bonmati says ‘we need to talk more’ about footballer who missed out on top 10 of men’s award in 2025

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati has admitted that Barcelona star Pedri deserved more recognition in the Men's ranking. The midfielder finished 11th, but was the second-best rated midfielder after PSG star Vitinha, who finished third.

Speaking to SPORT, congratulated Ousmane Dembele for winning the Ballon d'Or, while also praising Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. However, she wanted to highlight Pedri's position, hinting that the Barcelona star's ranking was unjust. She said (via Barca Universal):

"The Ballon d’Or went to Dembélé, and he is a wonderful player. There were Raphinha and Lamine, and they are wonderful players too. But we must talk more about Pedri."

Talking about her own success, making it a hattrick of Ballon d'Or wins, she said:

“The truth is, there have been many Ballon d’Ors in a short period, and many Spanish players have been nominated—there is a lot of talent.”

When asked if she was getting ready to make it four in a row next year, she added:

“I haven’t even left yet, what am I going to think about next year? Today it was Dembele’s turn, he had a great year, there were Raphinha, Lamine… Great players.”

Pedri played a key role in Barcelona's success under Hansi Flick, helping them win the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles, while also reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Lamine Yamal should have won the Ballon d'Or, claims Barcelona star's father

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasroui, spoke to El Chiringuito, claiming that the teenager was the best player in the world last season. He believes that the Spaniard had no rival for the Ballon d'Or and said:

“I think this is the greatest harm, I wouldn’t say theft, but moral harm caused to a human being, because I believe that Lamine Yamal is by far the best player in the world, and by far the one who makes a lot of difference."

“Not because he’s my son, but because he’s the best player in the world. I think there is no rival, Lamine Yamal is Lamine Yamal. It must be said that something very strange has happened here. Greetings to all of Spain, and next year it will be a Spanish ball.”

Yamal took home the Kopa Trophy for the second successive season, beating out PSG stars Désiré Doué and Joao Neves. He finished second in the Ballon d'Or race and posted on Instagram:

"God’s plan is perfect, you have to climb to get to the top. Happy for the Kopa trophy x2 and congratulate Ousmane Dembele for the award and the great season."

Lamine Yamal played 55 matches for Barcelona in the 2024/25 season, scoring 18 goals and getting 25 assists.

