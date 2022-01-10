"Again, it depends" - Arsenal manager Arteta provides injury update on three players ahead of Liverpool clash

Mikel Arteta has named three players who could potentially miss the first leg of Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool. Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all doubtful for the blockbuster clash on Thursday (January 13).

Xhaka recently tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and it remains to be seen if he recovers in time. Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu have groin and calf issues respectively. All three players also missed Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday night (January 9), which resulted in their FA Cup exit.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said he still doesn't know when the trio could return. When asked about Xhaka's availability for the Liverpool game, he said (as quoted by Arseblog News):

“I don’t know. It will depend on the next few games and how he’s feeling.”

The Spanish tactician was also questioned about Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu, and he replied:

“Again, it depends. They were injured and they couldn’t play. Gabi [Magalhaes] was suspended. I’ll have to see in the next few days how they were.”

Smith Rowe has arguably been Arsenal's best player this season. The England international has scored nine times and assisted twice in 21 matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Xhaka will be a big miss in defensive midfield as Arteta's side are already without Thomas Partey, who is on national duty.

Tomiyasu, who arrived last summer, has been a revelation at right-back for the Gunners. The Japanese has helped solidify Arsenal's defense, picking up nine clean sheets in the 16 matches he has played for the side. Tomiyasu has also chipped in with an assist.

Arteta will hope all three players can get back to full fitness it in time for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

Liverpool will also be without some key players for Arsenal clash

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side could also have a few absentees ahead of the Anfield leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Liverpool recently went through a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the first leg against Arsenal being postponed. But Klopp confirmed that a number of the cases were revealed to be false positives after a second round of testing.

Liverpool FC @LFC @Thiago6 is expected to begin his rehabilitation programme on a hip injury on Monday, but Jürgen Klopp isn’t anticipating a prolonged spell on the sidelines. .@Thiago6 is expected to begin his rehabilitation programme on a hip injury on Monday, but Jürgen Klopp isn’t anticipating a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, reportedly tested positive both times and could miss the clash against the Gunners. Thiago Alcantara is still injured but fortunately for Liverpool, Takumi Minamino returned to action during their 4-1 FA Cup victory against Shrewsbury.

Lastly, the Reds will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita. The trio are currently representing their respective national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

