“Again he is injured” - Barcelona suffer blow as Hansi Flick confirms injury to defender

Barcelona have been dealt an injury blow as defender Andreas Christensen is set for another spell on the sidelines, according to manager Hansi Flick. The Denmark international was passed fit to feature for La Blaugrana this weekend, but has now suffered a setback in the buildup to the game against Real Sociedad.

Former Chelsea man Christensen has been injured for most of this season, having picked up an Achilles problem after coming on as a substitute against Valencia on the opening day of the season. The 28-year-old has not made an appearance for the club since, picking up two more injuries after the first one.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick delivered team news during his press conference ahead of the game against Real Sociedad on Sunday. He revealed that Christensen has suffered another injury on Saturday morning, the extent of which they are yet to ascertain at this time.

"What I can say now is that Andreas got injured in this morning's training session. He was an option for Real Sociedad on Sunday, but again he is injured. We are looking now how heavy is the injury. Hopefully, it's not so much," Flick said via ESPN.

Andreas Christensen received medical clearance to feature against the Basque club this week, but has suffered another calf injury after just three days. The centre-back was considered for a January exit before an injury scuppered plans to put him on the transfer market last month.

Christensen was a key player under Xavi, playing 74 times across two seasons following his free transfer from Chelsea in 2022. He is expected to be out until after the international break this month, with a possible return at the start of April.

Fringe player expected to start for Barcelona against Real Sociedad: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly expected to turn to Spanish left-back Gerard Martin to start against Real Sociedad on Sunday. The German tactician will be hopeful of his side picking up all three points and keeping their place at the summit of LaLiga beyond this weekend.

SPORT reports that Flick has decided that 23-year-old Martin will start ahead of Alejandro Balde when the Basque club come visiting. The manager wishes to give Balde a bit of a rest, seeing as the Spain international has started four games in a short span.

Barcelona face Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, and the manager wants his stars to be fresh for the challenge in Lisbon. Martin is no stranger to Flick's style, as he has already appeared 23 times this season.

