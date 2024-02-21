“Against me, you always s**t yourself” - Real Madrid star Pepe and Lionel Messi were once reportedly involved in row, provocative conversation emerges

For many years, Lionel Messi was the biggest adversary for Real Madrid, particularly their defensive unit which included Pepe and Sergio Ramos. The Argentine forward had numerous run-ins with the defensive duo in his time as a Barcelona player in what was always an epic showdown.

At the peak of his powers, Pepe was one of the game's most notorious hard men. He was a roughneck defender who used every means to prevent his opponent from scoring. His prime years were spent at Real Madrid, where he formed a formidable partnership with then-Spain international Sergio Ramos.

As always, Barcelona and Real Madrid were the biggest rivals in Spanish football, and the rivalry was made more interesting by the attacking quality of each side. As the Catalan giants had Lionel Messi in their ranks, Los Blancos had the genius of Cristiano Ronaldo, making defenders on each side work twice as hard.

Messi played in 45 El Clasico games in his time at the Nou Camp, winning 19 times and losing 15 times. One such game saw him clash and exchange words with Portuguese defender Pepe, according to Daily Star.

Pepe said to him:

"Against me, you always s**t yourself"

Messi had a cheeky response as he told him

"Against you, what I actually do is always score."

Lionel Messi scored 26 El Clasico goals in his time as a Barcelona player, more than any other player in history. Real Madrid fans were happy to see the back of him after he left Barcelona in 2021.

Meanwhile, Pepe is set to turn 41 in a few days but still plays regularly for Portuguese outfit FC Porto. The former Portugal international is in line to feature for the club when they face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on February 21.

Son of Real Madrid legend teams up with Lionel Messi in Florida

After initial fears of the deal falling through, Inter Miami have completed the signing of Argentine youngster Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors. The midfielder, whose father Fernando played for Real Madrid, will now team up with Lionel Messi at the club ahead of the new season.

Inter Miami have paid a $8 million fee for the 20-year-old midfielder, and have agreed to include a 15% sell-on clause in the deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. He will play alongside former Barcelona star Sergio Busquets in midfield for the MLS side.

Redondo has played for Argentina at U-20 and U-23 level after establishing himself as a top prospect with his club. He contributed two goals and two assists in 42 appearances for his Argentinos Juniors side in 2023.

The Herons have recruited smartly in the transfer window so far, while also cutting loose players who need to be moved on. They will kick off their MLS season against Real Salt Lake on February 21.