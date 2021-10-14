“Age-wise, he is absolutely flying” - Ian Rush makes interesting Liverpool transfer claim involving Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer Ian Rush believes Kylian Mbappe would be an ideal fit for the Reds instead of someone like Erling Haaland.

The 59-year-old feels Mbappe could slot right into Liverpool's playing style while Haaland would have to adapt to the Reds' tactics.

He also stated that Erling Haaland is an out-and-out goalscorer who relies on service, while Kylian Mbappe can create and score goals by himself.

Rush told the Daily Mail (via The Hard Tackle):

“I think you look age-wise; Kylian Mbappe is absolutely flying. He would suit Liverpool. Haaland is also scoring for fun. But they have to fit into Liverpool’s style of play, and Mbappe would certainly do that.”

“He is improving and will get even better. He plays for the team. You can get an out-and-out goalscorer, but if you don’t provide them, they don’t score, but Mbappe makes goals as well as scoring them.”

Liverpool currently have one of the most lethal attacking trios in world football. However, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are soon approaching their 30s, while Roberto Firmino has just turned 30. This leaves the Reds with just Diogo Jota, who is young and can be part of the team's attack for many years to come.

The time will come when Liverpool will be required to fork out large sums to attract superstar forwards to replace the likes of Firmino and Mane.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap

👉youtu.be/Zr7acnRRkyU Rush wants the Reds to go in for Mbappe!📽 Talking Reds Live | Check out our take Rush wants the Reds to go in for Mbappe!📽 Talking Reds Live | Check out our take

👉youtu.be/Zr7acnRRkyU https://t.co/DIQTkrOejb

Liverpool aren't the favorites to land either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland

Despite being one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Liverpool aren't considered the favorites to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid after a transfer saga that lasted until the deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window.

Haaland, on the other hand, has also been linked with various European giants, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid. However, the Norwegian forward will most likely move to a club with a higher purchasing power than the Reds.

Also Read

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌕| The idea of a French reunion at Real Madrid is very attractive to both Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé. Karim Benzema has a great relationship with them, and is a very important figure in the RM dressing room, which would help them adapt quickly. @AS_SergioSantos 🚨🌕| The idea of a French reunion at Real Madrid is very attractive to both Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé. Karim Benzema has a great relationship with them, and is a very important figure in the RM dressing room, which would help them adapt quickly. @AS_SergioSantos #rmalive https://t.co/jth8BAruA1

In recent times, Liverpool haven't been spending large sums of money in the transfer window. They only signed one player over the summer, bringing in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £36 million.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh