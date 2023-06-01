"Agenda on pause" - Marcus Rashford's reaction to not being able to pick Cristiano Ronaldo in dream 5-a-side goes viral, fans react

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford was left disheartened when he learned that he wasn't allowed to pick Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream team. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the Englishman's latest video.

Rashford was asked to pick his dream five-a-side team. However, he was given the condition of not being able to pick any Manchester United or England players. The attacker replied, saying:

"So I can't pick Ronaldo?"

He then named his dream team consisting of Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, and Dida.

Cristiano Ronaldo fans were amazed to see Rashford's fandom of the Portuguese superstar. They opined on Twitter that they won't be criticizing Rashford anymore. One user wrote on Twitter:

"Rashford agenda on pause."

Rashford had one of his best individual scoring seasons this term, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 55 matches across competitions so far. Many believe Ronaldo's mid-season departure helped the player flourish.

Hence, there has been an online tussle between Ronaldo fans and others on the matter, and Rashford has taken his fair share of slander as a result. However, his recent viral video has made fans re-adjust their stance.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Paul Scholes backs Marcus Rashford to continue Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has proven to be a match-winner for the Red Devils this season. Paul Scholes even claimed that the Englishman has the ability to carry on Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy.

Scholes claimed that Rashford is physically stronger and looks like a match-winner. He also claimed that if the 25-year-old is able to continue his rich vein of form, he can be as impactful as the Portuguese great. Scholes said on BT Sport:

"His physique, he looks stronger, he looks more powerful, almost in the Cristiano mould. Doing stuff like this, it’s like he’s taken that mantle off Cristiano, of being that match-winner."

Scholes added:

“He’s done it for a shorter period of time, can he go on? A new manager has helped with a bit more discipline. We saw what happened a few weeks ago and he knows he can’t do that."

Marcus Rashford has spearheaded Manchester United's attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure. While filling in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's boots can be a tough ask, Rashford has the potential to write his own legacy.

