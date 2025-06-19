"Ahead of Dembele in Ballon d'Or after that", "GOAT for a reason" - Fans hail Lionel Messi as he shines in Inter Miami's win over Porto

Fans online praised Lionel Messi's performance in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage. The legendary Argentine delivered an excellent performance against the Portuguese side, scoring once during the game.

Inter Miami were trailing 1-0 in the first half, after Samu Aghehowa converted a penalty kick (8'). However, things changed in the second half after Telasco Segovia equalized (47') two minutes into the second half. Lionel Messi gave the Herons a 2-0 lead next, after scoring from a direct free-kick (54'). Moreover, the Argentine icon also made one shot on target, completed two key passes, and created one big chance.

Fans took to X to appreciate Lionel Messi's performance against Porto, with many hailing him as the greatest of all time. One user wrote:

"37 years old and he's still doing, GOAT FOR A REASON."

"OMG 😭 I love him so much he's just too good," another user exclaimed.

"He's not retiring without the free kick record," a fan added.

"They're gonna add another made up brazilian player to the top free kick takers list," an X user joked.

Some also believed Messi deserves another Ballon d'Or and wrote:

"He’ll be ahead of dembele in the ballon dor after that free kick."

"Ballon dor loading," another person chimed in.

"Best passer, best creator,best scorer, he is the best of all time!!!!," another fan commented.

"It's a very important victory for us" - Lionel Messi opens up after scoring in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Porto

Messi - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference (h/t USA Today), Lionel Messi shared his thoughts after Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Porto. The game marked the first victory of an MLS side over a European club in a global tournament, with the Argentine being named Man of the Match.

Speaking about the game, Messi said:

"Well, it was a great joy, really. The whole team put in a lot of effort and worked very well. We're very happy because we were left with a bitter taste in our mouths after the first game, because we thought that in the end we could have won, just as we could have lost. But anyway, it's a very important victory for us and one to enjoy.”

Messi was referring to Inter Miami's 0-0 draw against Al-Ahly in their opening game in the FIFA Club World Cup. He continued:

"I think it's clear that we want to compete, and today we competed against a very good European team. It's a club with a lot of young players, and it was their first time in such a special, significant competition. I think we played a great game."

The Herons will next face Palmeiras in their final group stage clash on June 23.

