AI-generated video of Lionel Messi speaking English goes viral, fans in disbelief

A video of Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi speaking English has gone viral after it was generated by Argentinian Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert Javi Fernandez.

Lionel Messi proved to be the difference once again for Argentina on Thursday, September 7. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner dispatched an exceptional free-kick in the 78th minute to secure a 1-0 win against Ecuador in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying opener.

Following the close contest, Messi said (via SPORTbible):

“Everyone always wants to beat Argentina and even more so now that we are the world champions. We can’t relax. We have to improve on what we’ve been doing."

He added:

“The objective is to qualify for the World Cup again. We really enjoyed what we did but we have to look ahead.”

Lionel Messi spoke to the press in Spanish, with the quotes above being translated to English. The 36-year-old has rarely spoken English in public, as he isn't fluent in the language. However, he did admit taking lessons in 2021.

AI has generated a video of another press conference, where Messi 'spoke' fluent English. The video quickly went viral, leaving many surprised. It can be viewed below (via @MLSMoves):

The incredible video caught fans by surprise. Here are some of the reactions:

Argentina next face Bolivia on Tuesday (September 12) in the World Cup qualifiers. Lionel Messi is not expected to start after being subbed off due to fatigue against Ecuador.

Will Lionel Messi play against Atlanta United? Revisiting Inter Miami ace's interview from August

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is expected to feature against Atlanta United as long as he returns fit from international duty. The two clubs face off in the MLS on September 16.

Messi has been in phenomenal form for the Herons since arriving on a free transfer in July. The Barcelona legend has netted 11 goals and provided five assists in 11 appearances across competitions, winning the inaugural Leagues Cup, Miami's first-ever trophy.

However, many fear Messi could be unavailable to feature against Atlanta. That's because the latter's home stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has an artificial turf. These types of grounds are rare in Europe, as it increases the chances of injuries.

Fortunately, in August, Messi addressed these fears and said (via Miami Herald):

“The truth is my youth was spent on artificial turf. My whole life was on that pitch back then. It’s been a while since I’ve played on that surface, but I have no problem adapting myself to it again.”

Inter Miami are 14th in the MLS Eastern Conference with 28 points and need to win the rest of their games to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, Atlanta are sixth with 42 points.