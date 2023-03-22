AI picks greatest ever Manchester United XI as Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs miss out

AI has picked the greatest ever Manchester United XI of all time with several major omissions, including Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, and Ryan Giggs.

As reported by The Sun, a ChatGPT system was assigned the near-impossible task of choosing the best 11 players to ever grace the pitch for the Red Devils.

Given the rich history of the English giants and the quality of players to have donned the iconic red shirt, several big names have been omitted.

The AI has representatives from the Busby Babes, the Class of 92, 1999 Treble winners, and the side that won the 2008 Champions League. Quite naturally, none of the current Manchester United players have been picked by the system.

AI has picked Peter Schmeichel, regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time, between the sticks.

At right-back, Gary Neville has secured his place having made a total of 602 appearances for the club over almost two decades. Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand have been picked as the defensive pairing with Denis Irwin at left-back.

Roy Keane and Paul Scholes have taken their places in midfield, having played alongside each other during the best phase for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes the right-wing position having spent the formative years of his glorious career at Manchester United.

AI has picked legend George Best on the left flank, while another iconic former superstar, Bobby Charlton, takes the number 10 role. The system has picked Eric Cantona front ahead of a host of world-class strikers to have played for the club.

Rooney, Beckham, and Giggs are among the unfortunate names to have missed out on a place.

Rooney is the record goalscorer for Manchester United with 253 goals while Giggs is the highest appearance maker for the English giants with 963.

Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring Serie A star

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the progress of Udinese's Simone Pafundi.

The technically gifted attacking midfielder has been called up by Italy for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in March. The Blues will face England and Malta this week.

Many have hailed the youngster as a 'hybrid of Leo Messi and David Silva' and he has alerted some of the biggest clubs in Europe with his undisputed talent.

Pafundi has so far made just three appearances for Udinese but is already capped once at senior level by Italy.

