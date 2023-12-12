"Ain't cut out for the big leagues", "Got absolutely cooked" - Fans call out Arsenal star for his 'diabolical' display in 1-1 draw against PSV

Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Jakub Kiwior for his poor display during their 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, December 12.

Mikel Arteta named a weaker starting XI to face PSV away from home. He gave opportunities to the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Jakub Kiwior, and Mohamed Elneny to impress. The Gunners had confirmed their spot in the UCL Round of 16 as group winners before this game.

PSV has a bright start to the contest with Ramsdale making two good saves to keep the scores level. Elneny struck the post in the 29th minute from range but Arsenal took the lead in the 42nd minute through Eddie Nketiah's fine finish.

Jorbe Vertessen equalised for the hosts in the 50th minute after his shot rebounded into the back of the net after it struck the inside of the far post. Ricardo Pepi's effort then hit the post in the 66th minute.

The Gunners thought they had grabbed a late winner in the 82nd minute through Gabriel's header, however, he was adjusted to have been offside. Kiwior had a great opportunity to seal all three points for Arsenal in the seventh minute of stoppage time but he blazed his effort well over the bar.

Fans blasted Kiwior for his poor outing against PSV. The 23-year-old left-back struggled to contain Johan Bakayoko and Sergino Dest and was dribbled past four times in total. Moreover, he also lost four duels and didn't look assured defensively.

One fan posted:

"I said it for a while that Kiwior ain’t cut out for the big leagues. He’s not the worst player in the world but not a particular great one either. Need to cut our losses in the summer."

Another fan said:

"He got absolutely cooked"

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal: Exploring the stats from UCL clash

PSV Eindhoven showed great character to come back from behind to secure an impressive 1-1 draw against group winners Arsenal in the Champions League. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Mikel Arteta and Co. dominated possession, with 59 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 565 passes, with an accuracy of 88 percent. In contrast, PSV had 41 percent possession and attempted 398 passes, with an accuracy of 85 percent.

Despite having less possession, it was PSV that looked more dominant in attack, registering a total of 17 shots, with six being on target. On the other hand, Arsenal had 12 shots in total, landing three on target.