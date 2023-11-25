“Ain’t touching the pitch again”, “All he does is cause panic” - Fans blast 25-year-old Arsenal star despite late 1-0 win over Brentford

Arsenal's recent encounter with Brentford, culminating in a slender 1-0 victory, has inadvertently cast a spotlight on 25-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Following the game, he found himself at the center of criticism from football fans.

Despite the team's success, Ramsdale's performance has drawn considerable anger, primarily for his role in several precarious moments that nearly cost the club dearly. His day in goal was marred by a series of mishaps and questionable decisions.

One notable incident occurred early when a grievous error from Ramsdale presented Yoane Wissa with an opportune moment deep within Arsenal's area. This led to a shot from Bryan Mbeumo that had to be heroically cleared off the line by Declan Rice.

This close shave was a harbinger of the unease that Ramsdale's presence in goal would generate throughout the match, as his struggles were not limited to this isolated incident. Ramsdale's decision-making came under scrutiny ahead of half-time when he threw the ball directly to a Brentford player just outside his area.

While it did not end up in the back of the net, it led to another heart-stopping moment for the Arsenal faithful. It also did not help that he was subjected to ridicule from the Brentford supporters following the consistent slips that almost cost his team.

Despite these lapses, Ramsdale did manage to make some routine saves, including stopping a long-range effort from Yegor Yarmolyuk. However, these contributions were overshadowed by the moments of panic he induced, both in his team and amongst the supporters.

The reaction on social media was unforgiving, with fans taking to Twitter to express their frustrations.

“Ain’t touching the pitch again”

“All he does is cause panic”

Arsenal triumph late on, as Kai Havertz heads Gunners to glory

The Gunners etched a memorable victory, edging out Brentford in a nail-biting 1-0 win. The hero of the hour was none other than Kai Havertz, whose decisive header in the dying moments of the match catapulted them to the top of the league standings.

Havertz, who joined the north London side in a high-profile move from west London's Chelsea, crowned his journey with a defining moment. The £65 million acquisition has faced his share of scrutiny since his transfer, but he emerged as the beacon of hope for Mikel Arteta's squad.

In the waning moments of the game, Havertz met Bukayo Saka's impeccably delivered cross with a masterful header, directing the ball into the net at the back post. This secured a hard-fought victory for Arsenal in London.

This triumph was more than just a routine win for the Gunners. It helped propel them past the formidable duo of Manchester City and Liverpool in the league rankings.