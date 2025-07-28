Aitana Bonmati shares 'hurt' message after missing penalty in Spain's Women's Euro 2025 final loss to England

Aitana Bonmati has shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing her emotions following Spain’s heartbreaking loss to England in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final on Sunday. The Spanish women’s national football team looked set to win their first-ever European Championship title after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half. However, the Three Lionesses equalized in the second half to force extra time. A penalty shootout ensued after the scoreline remained level at the end of 120 minutes.Bonmati, who played the entirety of the match, stepped up to take one of Spain’s penalties during the shootout. Her attempt, however, was saved by England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Her missed spot kick proved to be decisive as England went on to secure a 3-1 win.Reacting to the defeat, Aitana Bonmati wrote on Instagram that the ‘defeat will hurt for some time’ while also expressing pride in her team’s performance. She wrote:“It's still hard to assimilate, but there's no choice but to accept it. Proud of the team and the tournament we made. Thank you for so much support. We'll definitely be back.“It will hurt for some time, but still proud of our journey. Thanks to all the fans, Switzerland and to the @weuro2025 for organising such a great tournament. And congratulations to England.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite being on the losing side, Aitana Bonmati was named the Player of the Tournament. The UEFA Technical Observer Group adjudged her as the driving force in the Spain midfield throughout the tournament.“It’s as if nothing had happened” – Aitana Bonmati apologizes after missing penalty in Euro 2025 finalAitana Bonmati apologized for failing to convert her spot kick in the penalty shootout while speaking to the media following Spain’s defeat to England. She told Cadena SER:&quot;I'm still in shock. It's as if nothing had happened and the game was still to be played. It's hard to see you in this moment, but it teaches you things. There's no point in playing a better game if penalties come and you don't score. So I take responsibility. In football, you have to score one more goal than your opponent, and we didn't do that.&quot;The two-time Ballon d’Or winner added that Spain were the better side in the match, saying:&quot;I've always had that glimmer of hope. In fact, when they took the last shot, I thought we still had one left. From the 70th minute onward, the game was ours; they were tired. On a footballing level, we were the team that played the best football. We are the team with the most talent, the most enjoyable to watch.”She concluded:&quot;As you say, we haven't lost a single match, and that's why I feel bad, because we're not just playing for ourselves, we're playing for many other people. The goal is to win again. We're a capable team that has been able to overcome other serious defeats like this one.&quot;In addition to winning the Player of the Tournament award, Aitana Bonmati registered the highest passing accuracy (88.3%) of the four Spain midfielders to make a start at Euro 2025.