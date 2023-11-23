Al-Ahli president reveals massive contract difference between Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and foreign players at his club

Cristiano Ronaldo is, by far, the highest earner in the Saudi Pro League, as was hinted at by Al-Ahli Football Club president Khalid Al Ghamdi. The Portuguese forward was offered a mega contract by Al-Nassr in January to convince him to join them as a free agent.

The Saudi Pro League has become a go-to place for players looking for a big payday due to the teams' willingness to spend heavily. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen said in an interview that he received a life-changing offer from a Saudi club in the summer, though he rejected it.

In his days in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo was consistently among the highest-paid players, with his earnings often dwarfing others'. This trend has continued in Saudi Arabia according to Al Ghamdi, who recently spoke to the media about the disparity in earnings.

“The value of Cristiano’s contract alone is equal to the value of the entire contract of our foreigners.”

The claim surrounding Ronaldo's contract is surprising because Al-Ahli have some of the biggest names from Europe as well. They have stars such as Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Allan Saint-Maximin on their books, as well as Gabri Veiga and Roger Ibanez.

Al-Ahli also have a fine manager, Matthias Jaissle, at the helm of their affairs this season, as they look to challenge for the title. They face a tough task already due to the performance of other top sides in the ongoing season, especially league leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Ahli were promoted from the second division last season and have immediately settled back into life in the top flight. They currently stand third in the league, five points behind Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side, which is in second place.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Saudi's biggest star

In terms of achievements and whatnot, Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the biggest player to ever play in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese star will probably be the biggest ever, given his extraordinary career.

When he joined Al-Nassr in January, he said in an interview that he believed that the Saudi Pro League has the potential to be among the best. Since then, multiple UEFA Champions League winners have joined the league.

It is safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly elevated the level of the Saudi Pro League when he joined Al-Nassr and is still a major attraction. His performances for his club have been nothing short of brilliant, and he has carried the league on his back.