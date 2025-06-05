Al Ahly star provides response when asked how clubs are planning to stop Lionel Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash against Inter Miami

Al Ahly defender Karim Fouad has revealed his side's plan to stop Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Egyptian champions are set to face the Herons in the tournament opener on Sunday, June 15, at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Karim Fouad said to Btolat that his side will leave their fate in God. The Egyptian defender also claimed that Al Ahly have top-level players who are confident about giving winning performances in the club tournament. He said (via Soccer Laduma):

"Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami, is a football icon - but we trust in God and leave our faith in his hands."

"We've got a solid squad, with top-level players in every position, we're capable of achieving something big. We expect to deliver a performance that reflects the name and character of Al Ahly - and that wouldn't be a surprise." He added.

Al Ahly have solidified their dominance in Egyptian football, winning the title eight times in the last 10 editions. They secured a spot in the Club World Cup with their triumph in the 2020-21 CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are the host and also the MLS Supporters' Shield champions. Lionel Messi had guided the Herons to the Leagues Cup title in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. Additionally, the in-form club captain has bagged 49 goals and 24 assists in 59 games for the Herons.

Newell's Old Boys president talks about Lionel Messi's return amid extension talks with Inter Miami

Newell's Old Boys president Ignacio Astore has claimed that Lionel Messi wishes to join the Argentine club as his contract with Inter Miami appears to expire soon. Messi is in his last year of contract with the Herons, and talks over extension have not advanced smoothly.

While speaking to TyC Sports, Ignacio Astore acknowledged that he hasn't spoken to the 37-year-old about joining Newell's Old Boys. However, he's aware of Lionel Messi's admiration for the club and desire to return. He said (via GOAL):

"It's something he has to decide. I haven't spoken to the player. I don't think it's appropriate to speak to him because it would put him in an awkward position. Maybe he has a contract, maybe he feels it's not the right time, maybe he has other family commitments... I know the appreciation he has for the instruction and how much he wants to come."

Messi played for Newell's Old Boys' youth side from 1995 to 2000. However, he never made a first-team appearance for the Argentine side because he joined Barcelona in 2000. However, the 37-year-old's deal with the Herons is expected to be extended by at least a year.

