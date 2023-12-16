Al Ahly star pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring against Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad in Club World Cup

Al Ahly midfielder Hussein El Shahat pulled out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siuu celebration in a 3-1 Club World Cup win over Al-Ittihad on Friday (December 15) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ali Maaloul put Al Ahly ahead from the spot in the 21st minute before Shahat doubled their lead in the 59th minute. The Egyptian broke into Ronaldo's Siu celebration, much to the delight of his teamates and fans in the stadium.

Emam Ashour ended the game as a contest by making it 3-0 in the 82nd minute. After Anthony Modeste was sent off for Al Ahly in the 90th minute, Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema pulled one back in stoppage time.

However, it was too little too late as Al Ahly hung on for a comfortable win over the Saudi Pro League side to commence their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a win.

The Egyptian club - who won the CAF Champions League this year - will next take on Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense in the first semifinal on Monday (December 18). Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City play Urawa Red Diamonds in the other semifinal on the next day.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr host Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (December 22), hoping to cut their 10-point deficit on runaway leaders Al-Hilal, who have 47 points from 16 games.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the game's best players and is still going strong at the age of nearly 39. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only player to net over 850 goals for club and country.

Exactly 50 of those goals have come this year, including 40 for his club side Al-Nassr, and the rest for Portugal in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ronaldo has 20 goals and 10 assists in 22 competitive games this season. That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in 15 outings in the Saudi Pro League, where his team are second after 16 games.

The Portugal captain has scored thrice in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign and once in the King's Cup.