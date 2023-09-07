Al Ettifaq take dig at Al Ittihad's failure to sign Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah in Demerai Gray announcement 

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq took a dig at Al-Ittihad's attempt to sign Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah as they announced the signing of Demarai Gray.

Gray has joined the team, coached by Steven Gerrard, from Everton. Ettifaq announced the signing in an innovative video and took a jibe at Ittihad's attempts to launch Salah in the process.

Al-Ittihad made signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool one of their priorities in the summer transfer window. They even offered the Reds a world record transfer fee of £215 million in an attempt to bring the Egyptian to the Saudi Pro League (via GOAL).

Although their attempt didn't pay off, the Jeddah-based side are expected to return for Salah next summer, according to Mirror.

Jordan Henderson tipped Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah to have a massive impact in the Saudi Pro League

While Mohamed Salah has stayed put at Liverpool for the time being, a future move to the Saudi Pro League could very well be on the cards. Former Reds' captain Jordan Henderson has now weighed in on the potential move.

Henderson, who joined Al-Ettifaq this summer, thinks that Salah can have a massive impact on the SPL if he completes a move. He said (via Eurosport):

"He’ll have everybody ringing him and texting him and things like that. I don’t really know exactly what’s going on. I just see what’s being said in the media in terms of the bids going in and things like that."

He added:

"It’ll be interesting to see what happens because he’s an amazing player, an amazing guy and whatever happens, he’ll have a big impact — whether that’s at Liverpool or in the Saudi League, whatever it may be; whether that’s now, in the future or whenever it may be. He’s a fantastic addition to any team."

Salah has been phenomenal since joining the Merseyside club. So far, the Egyptian forward has scored 188 goals and has provided 81 assists in 309 appearances across competitions for the Reds.