Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Taawoun Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023 

Al-Ettifaq host Al-Taawoun at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League, looking to end their six-game winless run in all competitions.

The last seven weeks have been rough for the Commandos, who've gone off the boil, since beating Al-Wehda on the road.

Firstly, the Dammam outfit were knocked out from the King Cup of Champions following a 1-0 loss to Al-Nassr in the round of 16. Then, Al-Ettifaq drew three league games in a row, before a 1-0 loss to Al Akhdoud and then another goalless stalemate with Al-Shabab.

This precipitous drop in form has seen them drop to eighth in the league table with 24 points from 16 games as head coach Steven Gerrard is experiencing the toughest spell of his tenure right now.

Al-Taawoun too went four top-flight games without a victory before securing back-to-back wins against Al-Shabab and Al Feiha. This propeled the side up to third position in the table with 31 points from 16 games.

However, the side was brought back down to earth on Monday with a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Al-Hilal in the quarter-finals of the cup.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Taawoun Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 games between the sides before and the spoils are closely shared, with Al-Ettifaq winning on nine occasions over Al-Taawoun and losing 10 times

Al-Ettifaq have won just one of their last six clashes with Al-Taawoun

Al-Ettifaq have lost their last three home games to Al-Taawoun: 3-0 in February 2021, 3-1 in November 2021 and 1-0 in October 2022

Al-Ettifaq are currently on the joint worst run of any side in the Saudi Pro League, along with Al Fateh, with both sides winless in their last five top-flight matches

Having won their last two games, Al-Taawoun could see three wins in a row for the third time this league season

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Taawoun Prediction

Al-Ettifaq have flattered to deceive lately, and Al-Taawoun, who have a good record in the fixture lately, will be looking to capitalize on this. After back-to-back wins, the Wolves will be motivated to come flying out of the blocks and could come away with a victory.

Prediction: Al-Ettifaq 1-2 Al-Taawoun

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Taawoun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Taawoun

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes