Al-Feiha manager claims 'luck helped Al-Nassr score' as Cristiano Ronaldo's team defeated rivals in AFC Champions League fixture

Al-Feiha succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home against Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League clash on February 14, with Cristiano Ronaldo providing the decisive moment. Al-Feiha boss Vuk Rašović, however, believes that his opponents did not deserve to win, and put their triumph down to luck.

The Saudi Pro League has been on its mid-season break since the end of December, allowing teams to recharge ahead of the resumption of the season. Al-Feiha and Al-Nassr were drawn together in the AFC Champions League Round of 16.

The less-fancied Al-Feiha side were up against Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the star-studded Al-Nassr side and were underdogs even at home. They managed to put up a strong rearguard performance to prevent Luis Castro's side from finding the back of the net for much of the clash.

However, with nine minutes left on the clock, Cristiano Ronaldo came up clutch for his side as he found the back of the net. The 39-year-old exchanged passes with Marcelo Brozovic at the edge of the box before firing home a looping effort that beat the stranded goalkeeper.

Vuk Rašović was unconvinced by his opponents' performance, and he made his thoughts known in the post-match press conference. The Serbian manager said that he believes luck played its part for Al-Nassr.

He said (via Essentially Sports):

“Luck helped Al Nassr score the goal!.”

Al-Nassr were very clearly the better and more dominant side on the night, as they tallied 77% of the possession in the game. They also attempted 14 shots to two from Al-Feiha, and the home side failed to test the goalkeeper once.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have now defeated Al-Feiha twice this season, having also beaten them 3-1 in the league. They will be keen to make it three for three in the second leg at home on February 21.

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration in Al-Nassr win

Al-Nassr captain and superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in global sport. The Portuguese great is a household name, and many players try to emulate him in various ways, including his celebrations.

For many years, his iconic 'Siuuu' celebration was adopted by many, including Vinicius Jr, Alejandro Garnacho, and others, before the forward brought another celebration. After scoring against Al-Feiha in the AFC Champions League, Ronaldo debuted a new celebration to the world.

The new Ronaldo celebration looks like he combined his two most recent celebrations to form the new one, as he scored his first goal of 2024. He did the action of moving into a 'Siuuu' but jumped into his latest celebration of hands on his chest and eyes closed.

It would be no surprise to see other sportsmen attempt to replicate the new celebration in the coming weeks and months.