Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus provides response when asked if Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo can hit 1000-goal milestone

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has weighed in on whether Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo can reach the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals. The Portuguese tactician acknowledged the forward’s relentless professionalism but admitted uncertainty over whether he could achieve the feat.

Despite being 40 years of age, Ronaldo has continued to demonstrate his goal-scoring prowess at Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently leading the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this term with 19 goals to his name.

Late last year, Ronaldo expressed his desire to reach the 1000-goal milestone before he hung up his boots. He took his career tally to 928 after scoring a goal in his side’s 3-1 win over Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League last Friday (March 14).

Jorge Jesus, who currently manages Al-Nassr’s rivals Al-Hilal, recently spoke on the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo reaching an unprecedented milestone of a thousand goals.

“I don’t know if it will be enough, but I would like it to happen, because Ronaldo is an example, at 40 years old. I see a young player, because of the way he plays in the game, and, honestly, I don’t know how long he will continue because he is 100 percent professional. I often give his example to players, what he does to have a longer career. He takes care of himself like no other player in the world,” Jorge Jesus said (via CNN Portugal).

''If it doesn't come'' – When Cristiano Ronaldo expressed doubts over scoring 1,000 goals

A few days after Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his desire to score 1000 career goals, he admitted that he may not have enough time left to reach the milestone.

‘‘I now face my life living in the moment. I can't think long-term anymore," Ronaldo said during international duty last November (via ESPN). ‘’I can no longer think about what I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals. But it seems that everything is easy now, just last month I reached 900.

‘‘It's about living in the moment, enjoying the moment, seeing the response that my legs will give me in the next few years. One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals."

Ronaldo is expected to be in action when Portugal takes on Denmark in the quarterfinals of the Nations League on Thursday, March 20, and Sunday, March 23.

