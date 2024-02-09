Al-Hilal fans chant Lionel Messi's name as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr slump to 2-0 loss in Riyadh Season Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr slumped to a 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal, amid Lionel Messi chants, in the final game of the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday (February 8).

The 39-year-old was back in action after being bothered by a calf issue. The injury had led to Al-Alami postponing two friendlies in China and Ronaldo watching from the stands as the Saudi Pro League side dismantled Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 6-0 in a friendly on February 1.

Back for his team's final midseason friendly before the return of competitive action next week, the Portugal captain was helpless to prevent a defeat to the Saudi Pro League leaders.

To compound his misery, Al-Hilal fans chanted his arch-rival Messi's name during the game. Here's the video, as shared by Ali Alabdalih:

Expand Tweet

Coming to the game itself, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Salem Aldawasari doubled their lead 13 minutes later. Ronaldo and Co. couldn't muster a response as they head into the season resumption on a losing note.

Meanwhile, Messi endured a torrid time during the two friendlies in Riyadh. He scored in the 4-3 loss to Al-Hilal on January 29 and came on for the final few minutes of the 6-0 defeat to Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr three days later.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner sat out the 4-1 win at Hong Kong XI on February 4 before featuring off the bench in the shootout defeat to Vissel Kobe in Tokyo three days later.

What's next for Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr resume their season with a trip to Al-Feiha on Wednesday (February 13) for the first leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash. Ronaldo and Co. had topped their group earlier this season.

Three days later, they return to Saudi Pro League action, taking on Al-Fateh. Luis Castro's side are seven points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is expected to feature in Inter Miami's final pre-season game against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys on February 15 in Miami. They open their new MLS campaign at home to Real Salt Lake six days later.