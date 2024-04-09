Al-Hilal mock Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr for moaning in Saudi Super Cup semi-final exit after controversial red card incident

Al-Hilal mocked Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr on Instagram for moaning following their 2-1 win in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals on Monday, April 8.

The Saudi Pro League leaders showcased their superiority on the pitch over Al-Nassr as they cruised to a dominant win over their bitter rivals at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Otavio found the back of the net just before half-time, however, the goal was ruled out due to offside after VAR deemed Ronaldo to be offside, much to his frustration. Al-Hilal had a strong second-half performance, taking the lead via Salem Aldawsari (61') before Malcom (72') doubled their advantage. Sadio Mane scored a late (89') consolation goal for Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly lost his cool in the 86th minute and was given a straight red card for elbowing an opposition player. The 39-year-old didn't take the sending-off too well, as he walked off the pitch with his thumbs up and a sarcastic shake of the head.

Al-Hilal took to Instagram to troll Cristiano Ronaldo and company by posting:

"We know.. They know.. Their moaning is eternal. It's just that the whole world knows."

Jorge Jesus also reacted to Ronaldo's behavior after the game and said (via @TheNassrZone):

“Ronaldo is one of the most important players in the world and is a role model for many, but in his career he is not accustomed to losing, so it is natural for him to lose his temper when he loses, as well as to lose emotional and mental focus in matches in which he loses.”

Al-Nassr will next be back in action against Al-Feiha on Friday, April 19.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform in Al-Nassr's 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal?

Al-Nassr were eliminated in the Saudi Super Cup on Monday as they crashed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal. Let's take a look at how Cristiano Ronaldo fared against the Riyadh-based outfit.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo's game was marred by his late dismissal. He received a poor rating of just 5.9, as per FotMob, as he failed to influence the game. He completed just 15 out of 21 passes with an accuracy of 71 percent. In addition, only two of his six shots were on target as he missed a massive chance in the first half.

Ronaldo has been in sensational form this season, registering 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. However, he could be set for a spell on the sidelines. The 39-year-old has already received a one-match ban and could be further suspended for his unsportsmanlike conduct.

