Al-Hilal star copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siuuu celebration after scoring against Al Akhdoud

In the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal's star forward Michael drew upon Cristiano Ronaldo's famed 'Siuuu' celebration after netting a crucial goal against Al Akhdoud. Notably, this is not the first time Michael has emulated the iconic goal jubilation.

In the Arab Cup final against Al-Nassr, the Brazilian forward opened the scoring for Al-Hilal and performed the celebration in front of Ronaldo.

However, the 38-year-old had the last laugh, scoring two crucial goals to help Nassr win the competition for the first time. That didn't stop Michael from celebrating with the Portuguese legend's trademark against Al Akhdoud.

The snippet of this came to light through a tweet from the official English handle of the Saudi Pro League, which captured the moment in a short video clip. The Al-Hilal dynamo raced across the field to the corner flag, before making Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration his, albeit temporarily.

Expand Tweet

His effort came early in the game, with just 10 minutes on the clock, as Al-Hilal surged to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Al-Akhdoud. He found the back of the net with a right-footed shot, directing the ball perfectly to the bottom left corner. The opening goal was the culmination of a brilliantly executed through ball from Malcom.

However, the first half wasn't devoid of drama. In the dying moments of the initial 45, Al-Akhdoud were reduced to 10 men. Saeed Al Rubaie, already on a yellow card, committed a foul that merited a second booking, leaving his side at a disadvantage for the remainder of the match.

Al-Hilal capitalized on this advantage, as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drilled a shot into the bottom right corner in the 71st minute. The midfielder wasn't done for the night. With just seven minutes left in normal time, he once again found the back of the net, dispatching the ball to the top right corner.

Alessandro Del Piero could unite with Cristiano Ronaldo, as Juventus legend is eyed for Sporting Director role at Al-Nassr

There are speculations linking Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Reports from Sportmediaset (via Daily Post) suggest that Al-Nassr are keen on roping in the legendary Italian forward for the role of sporting director.

Should the negotiations materialize, Del Piero would be joining forces with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is already showcasing his prowess at Al-Nassr.

The report claims that Del Piero previously declined an offer to join Juventus' front office. However, the allure of working in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr seems to resonate more with him.

The move, if it comes to fruition, would represent a shift to club management, and herald a significant phase in Del Piero's post-playing career.

Ex-Roma player Guido Fienga has recently taken the reins as Al-Nassr's CEO. Fienga's presence and influence at the club might be playing a pivotal role in approaching Del Piero for the esteemed position. Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at the club could also aid negotiations, following the 38-year-old's stint at Juventus.