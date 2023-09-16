Al Hilal star gets booed by own fans because of Neymar's penalty decision

Neymar's eagerly awaited debut for Al Hilal become an episode of fan discontent, as the Brazilian superstar was booed by his own fans as he took the field against local rivals Al Riyadh.

Though Al Hilal secured a resounding 6-1 victory, the match was marred by a contentious late penalty decision that saw the crowd voice their disapproval.

Neymar entered the match as a second-half substitute, immediately lighting up the field with his style of play while providing an assist. Yet, it was the Brazilian's decision to stand aside and let someone else take a late penalty that took the center stage.

With the outcome of the match already beyond doubt, the spot kick seemed the ideal opportunity for Neymar to mark his debut with a goal. However, it was club icon Salem Al Dawsari who took the spotkick.

According to Football Transfers, as he converted the penalty to earn his second goal of the match, a chorus of boos resonated around the stadium. Fans were not happy with Neymar not taking the penalty, and the discord among them could be a cause for concern.

To acquire the Samba winger, Al Hilal parted ways with a staggering €90 million, making him the most expensive player in the history of Saudi football. His debut performance, by all measurable statistics, should have been cause for celebration. However, the fans' reaction to the penalty decision suggests potential hurdles ahead.

Neymar's "hell" at PSG revealed, following move to Al Hilal

Neymar has shed light on his turbulent experience at Paris Saint-Germain, describing it as "hell" alongside former teammate Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian spoke candidly in an interview with Globo about the failed partnership with Messi in France. He indicated that despite their best intentions to create a lasting legacy at PSG, their journey ended in disappointment.

He said (via GOAL):

“I was very happy for the year he had, but at the same time very sad, because he lived both sides of the coin, he went to heaven with the Argentina team, won everything in recent years, and with Paris he lived hell. We lived through hell, both he and I."

He added:

"We get upset, because we're not there for nothing, we're there to do our best, be champions, try to make history, that's why we started playing together again, we came together there so we could make history. Unfortunately, we didn't make it.”

The diverging paths of both players post-PSG also speak to their need for new challenges. After two years with the Ligue 1 champions, Messi has moved on to Major League Soccer, joining Inter Miami.

He appears to have rediscovered his form in a new footballing environment with 11 goals in as many games.

Neymar, on the other hand, made the surprising switch to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Six years after his eye-popping €222 million transfer to PSG, the Brazilian has sought a fresh start.