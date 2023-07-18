Al-Hilal willing to make shock €50 million bid to sign Liverpool attacker: Reports

According to Portuguese publication Record, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are interested in signing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and are willing to offer €50 million to bring the Colombian to Saudi Arabia.

However, the same report claims that Liverpool are unlikely to let go of the winger for the amount quoted. Moreover, the Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the former Porto winger.

Al-Hilal have already completed some notable signings from Europe. Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly will play in the club's colors from next season.

Diaz came to Anfield from Porto in January 2022 for a reported fee of €47 million (via transfermarkt). The 26-year-old started off strong in England, scoring six goals and providing five assists across all competitions during the second half of the 2021-22 season.

However, he endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign, missing the majority of the season due to a knee injury. He picked up the problem during Liverpool's clash against Arsenal at the Emirates in October 2022.

Diaz missed 31 games due to the injury. After his return, he managed only one goal and zero assists in the Premier League from 9 appearances.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz set to wear the Number 7 shirt next season

Liverpool revealed via social media that Luis Diaz will wear the number 7 shirt from the 2023-24 season onwards. The winger was assigned the number 23 jersey after completing his move from Porto in January 2022.

The club's home kit was released more than seven weeks before the announcement of the change in squad number for Diaz. However, the Premier League outfit has stated that customers will be entitled to exchange their purchased kits (with Luis Diaz, 23) for ones with the player's new number.

Further, the Colombia international will personally reimburse the fans falling within this category. The 26-year-old winger has seized the opportunity to take over the shirt number vacated by the departing James Milner.

The club further announced that all returned jerseys will be donated to the LFC Foundation.