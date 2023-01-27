Al Ittihad fans taunt Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi chants (WATCH) 

Al Ittihad fans at the King Fahd Stadium taunted Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo by chanting his rival in the GOAT debate, Lionel Messi's name. The incident occurred when the two Saudi Arabian sides squared off in the semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup on January 26.

Al Ittihad, coached by former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, won the contest 3-1.

While Ronaldo has been given a royal reception since his move to Saudi Arabia, Al Ittihad fans weren't so kind in their approach towards the Portuguese forward. They chanted Lionel Messi's name to rile up the 37-year-old.

Watch the video of the incident below:

قصي نقادي @Qusay_itfc جماهير الاتحاد تردد باسم اللاعب ( ميسي ) لحظة دخول لاعب فريق النصر ( كريستيانو رونالدو )



#الاتحاد_النصر جماهير الاتحاد تردد باسم اللاعب ( ميسي ) لحظة دخول لاعب فريق النصر ( كريستيانو رونالدو )

Cristiano Ronaldo fired yet another blank during the clash against Al Ittihad. He has now gone goalless in two games since making his Al Nassr debut.

Al Ittihad ripped Rudi Garcia's team apart with their swift counter-attacking moves during the first half of the match. Romarinho opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute. Abderazzak Hamdallah headed home in the 43rd minute to double his team's advantage.

While Anderson Talisca managed to give Garcia's side a glimmer of hope with his 67th-minute strike, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti put the final nail in Al Nassr's coffin with his strike in second-half injury time.

Ronaldo and co. will return to action on February 3 when they take on Al Fateh in an away clash in the Saudi Pro League. Garcia's team are currently on top of the SPL table with 33 points on the board from 14 games. Al Fateh, meanwhile, are eighth with 18 points from 13 games.

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could face a one-month ban due to the Juventus scandal

Udinese Calcio v Juventus - Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus were recently handed a 15-point deduction in Serie A due to their involvement in the Plusvalenza case. Juventus players who represented the club in that period could face a one-month suspension, including Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward's former teammate Paulo Dybala has already testified on the matter. He said (via MARCA):

"It was a confusing moment, I remember we agreed to decide whether to accept or not, all together. Everyone thought we wouldn't get paid for four months; nobody knew we would still have received money for three months. I remember exactly that when I signed the salary reduction agreement, we had already reached an agreement with the club."

GC 🇵🇹 @GettyCristiano Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Paulo Dybala during a training session at JTC on December 04, 2019 in Turin, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Paulo Dybala during a training session at JTC on December 04, 2019 in Turin, Italy. https://t.co/DcsrRa6YWj

