"Al Nassr have approached" - Fabrizio Romano claims Cristiano Ronaldo's new club are looking to sign Barcelona star in the summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has settled into Al Nassr after making the move to the Saudi Pro League in January. After a slow couple of weeks, he exploded into life this month, scoring his first goal for the club with a last-minute penalty against Al Fateh before scoring four goals against Al Wehda last week. This took the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to over 500 career league goals.

Following the former Manchester United forward's impact in the league, Al Nassr now want to bring another high-profile name to Saudi Arabia to bolster their midfield.

Sergio Busquets is a household name in Spanish football and is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of all time. Since making his debut for Barcelona in 2008, Busquets has made over 600 appearances for the Blaugrana, winning 30 trophies. He also won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euros with Spain.

The Spaniard has made 27 appearances so far this season, contributing one assist. Busquets is currently injured with an ankle knock but manager Xavi is hopeful he will be back on Sunday (19 February). The Spanish midfielder will be integral to Barcelona's chances of winning La Liga and the Europa League this season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Riyadh-based side are interested in acquiring Busquets' signature this June, with MLS clubs like Inter Miami also in the race. He tweeted:

"Al Nassr have approached Sergio Busquets for June as potential target, after MLS clubs already trying months ago including Inter Miami. Busquets has to decide whether he wants to stay and continue at Barcelona or try new chapter in another country."

Cristiano Ronaldo's side are currently third in the Saudi Pro League on 37 points with a game in hand, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr play next?

Al Nassr will look to regain their spot at the top of the Saudi Pro League when they host fifth-placed Al Taawoun at the King Saud University Stadium today (17 February).

Ronaldo's side are currently enjoying a great period of form and could extend their unbeaten run to 15 games, should they avoid defeat tonight. They will be hoping the Portuguese international's goalscoring feats continue.

Al Taawoun are currently fifth in the league table with 30 points. They lost their last league fixture 2-1 to Al Fateh last week.

