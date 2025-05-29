Al-Nassr chief Fernando Hierro breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future after star forward said ‘chapter is over’ to spark rumors

Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro has finally broken his silence over the question that is on every football fan's mind currently: will Cristiano Ronaldo stay or leave? While hinting that the rumours of Ronaldo leaving were not untrue, Hierro said that the club is doing everything possible to extend his contract.

Ad

The Portuguese magnifico is one of the biggest players in the world and will become a free agent this summer. At Al-Nassr, Ronaldo scored 93 goals in 105 matches and ended the ongoing season with a whopping 35 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

However, his stellar form in front of goal was not enough to help Al-Nassr lift the Saudi Pro League title, with them eventually finishing third in the standings. Perhaps this was the reason behind Ronaldo's famously cryptic post on the social media site Instagram, where he wrote that 'this chapter is over.'

Ad

Trending

You can see Ronaldo's post here:

Ad

In response to Cristiano Ronaldo's plans for the future, Hierro has mentioned that Al-Nassr are in contact with him over the same issue. The former Real Madrid centre-back also mentioned that Ronaldo's presence was a national project for Saudi Arabia, right from the time he was signed by Al-Nassr in 2022.

"Ronaldo's presence from the beginning is a national project. He is a huge phenomenon in the history of football and has helped the league grow. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us,” said Hierro (via Al Nassr Zone on X).

Ad

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go after leaving Al-Nassr?

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is no spring chicken anymore but he has shown his brilliance in front of goal at Al-Nassr. While he may regret that he could not quite reach 100 goals for the club, what will bug him all the more is that he could win only one trophy with them - the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2022.

Ad

If he ends up becoming a free agent, Ronaldo may be game to move anywhere in the world, and can even end up joining his most famous rival, Lionel Messi, in the Major League Soccer in the USA.

It is highly unlikely that Ronaldo will return to European football, where he has won everything there is to be won. He played in three of the best clubs in Europe in his prime: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, winning a total of five UEFA Champions League titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More