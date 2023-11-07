Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro explains why Cristiano Ronaldo will not play AFC Champions League clash against Al-Duhail

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be a part of the squad for the upcoming AFC Champions League clash against Al-Duhail later tonight (November 7).

Castro explained that Ronaldo, 38, is not a part of the team due to fatigue and that the Portugal captain needs to recover. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Castro said (via GOATTWorld on X):

““Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the Al-Duhail match because he is tired due to his many participations. I know that there are those who want to see him, but he needs to rest. He is not ready today, but we have many stars.”

Castro further clarified that he didn't decide to exclude Ronaldo, rather, it was a tactical decision to protect the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"I did not decide to exclude the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but his capabilities decided that. Because 48 hours ago he played a match, and before that he played 120 minutes."

Ronaldo has been in great form for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 16 matches across competitions. He has scored thrice and assisted once in three AFC Champions League matches this season.

When Al-Alami played Qatari side Al-Duhail at Al-Awwal Park on October 24, Ronaldo bagged a brace, leading his team to a 4-3 win. He also played the full 90 minutes against Al-Khaleej on November 4 and 120 minutes against Al-Ettifaq in the King's Cup before that on October 31.

The Knights of Najd have won all three of their AFC Champions League matches and sit atop Group E with nine points. A draw against Al-Duhail will secure their passage to the knockout stages of the competition.

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational goal against Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the difference maker as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Khaleej 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League on November 4. He scored a spectacular goal before providing an assist for Aymeric Laporte.

Ronaldo's goal was a strike of the highest order as he sat down a defender before netting from outside the box. Castro said after the match that he wasn't surprised to see Ronaldo score yet another belter (via Arab News):

"That’s only normal for Cristiano! He makes that look easy. It’s a fantastic goal. Cristiano is No. 1 in the world. He’s a fantastic person and a fantastic professional. He’s massive on the pitch. It’s incredible. For me, he is an example for everybody, and he deserves the best always. He’s fantastic.”

With Ronaldo firing on all cylinders, facing Al-Nassr is a fearsome prospect for any team.