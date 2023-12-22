Al-Nassr coach makes pointed remark at Manchester United boss Ten Hag over Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro has taken a dig at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo, leading to the star's exit.

Ronaldo, 38, returned to Old Trafford in 2021 for a second stint and enjoyed a decent first season, top-scoring for the side with 24 goals (and seven assists) in 34 games across competitions.

However, following Ten Hag's arrival in the summer of 2022, Ronaldo's game time significantly dipped. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played 16 games across competitions, starting 10, contributing three goals and two assists.

Frustrated with the lack of respect from the coach, Ronaldo lashed out at the Dutchman in a now infamous interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The club hierarchy didn't like that, and Ronaldo and United mutually agreed to terminate their association in November.

A year later, Ronaldo is going great guns with Castro's side. Ahead of his side's Saudi Pro League clash at Al Ettifaq on Friday (December 22), Castro remarked about Ronaldo's Manchester United exit:

“I don’t know how someone could look at a player who greatly influences people and young people like that", said Castro (as per Essentially Sports via GOATWORLD. "I'm used to being criticised and destroyed (if I talk like that)."

Castro added about his compatriot's struggles at United:

“It challenges me to talk to Ronaldo and to put myself in his position, and that is difficult for me. I don’t live with him, and I don’t know what each of us thinks about his life and future. He’s still scoring goals and providing assists, so he had to take other paths.”

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. Despite being nearly 40, he's still going strong and in the midst of a strong campaign with Al-Nassr.

In 22 games across competitions, the Portugal captain has netted 20 times and provided 10 assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in 15 games, helping his side to second in the standings, 10 behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (47), who have played a game more.

Overall, Ronaldo's tally for the Saudi Pro League giants stands at 34 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions since joining them last December as a free agent.