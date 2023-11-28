Al-Nassr coach provides official injury update on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Al-Hilal clash

In a new development leading up to their clash against Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr's coach Luis Castro has provided a crucial update on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury status.

The Portuguese football icon encountered a neck injury that forced him to make an early exit from Al-Nassr's recent 0-0 draw in the Asian Champions League against Persepolis on Monday, November 27.

The injury has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the 38-year-old's availability for the upcoming league match against Al-Hilal on Friday, December 1.

As the two teams prepare for this crucial encounter, all eyes are on Ronaldo's recovery. Speaking about his talisman ahead of the clash, manager Luis Castro said:

"The medical team is studying the injury and will do everything to make sure he is ready for the next game."

Cristiano Ronaldo's contribution to Al-Nassr is impressive, with his exceptional goalscoring leading the rankings with a remarkable tally of 15 league goals. This feat places him well ahead of his closest rival, Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 11 goals.

The impending match against Al-Hilal is not just a regular fixture but could be important in Al-Nassr's campaign. Castro's men are currently trailing Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, with Hilal topping the table. A victory is necessary for Al-Nassr to close the gap and potentially renew their aspirations for the title race.

Al-Hilal, on an impressive 12-game winning streak, will pose a formidable challenge. They have already demonstrated their dominance in the league by scoring 43 goals while conceding only 8.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sportsmanship in spotlight during Al-Nassr's stalemate with Persepolis

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, Cristiano Ronaldo made an unconventional gesture during their recent Asian Champions League match against Persepolis. The encounter, which culminated in a goalless draw, witnessed a notable incident involving the legend and the match official.

In the early stages of the match, the Portuguese found himself on the ground in the penalty area, following a challenge. The referee initially adjudged the incident as a penalty in favor of Al-Nassr. However, Ronaldo advocated against the penalty decision, and his argument prompted Ning to consult the pitchside monitor, leading to a reversal of the initial call.

Al-Nassr's Ali Lajami received a red card in the 17th minute, but despite being reduced to ten men, they managed to hold their ground against Persepolis. The Saudi outfit's performance in the Asian Champions League has been commendable, securing their position at the top of Group E with 13 points. They sit a comfortable five points ahead of Persepolis, who are in second place.