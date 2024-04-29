Al-Nassr coach responds to chances missed by Cristiano Ronaldo on in nervy 1-0 win over Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr assistant coach Vitor Severino has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's missed chances during the 1-0 Saudi Pro League win against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, April 27.

Al-Alami managed to get a nervy win on the road. However, their talismanic attacker, Ronaldo, missed a catalog of golden opportunities that night. Given Ronaldo's usual standard, the Portuguese superstar is expected to find the back of the net with those opportunities.

Severino, however, has noted that missing chances are common in football and such things can happen even to a prolific goalscorer like Ronaldo. He said (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

"The opportunities that Cristiano missed are normal in football & these things happen."

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in blazing form in front of the goal this season. He has scored 36 goals and has provided 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. He has scored 29 goals in 26 Saudi Pro League appearances and is currently the league's top scorer. Ronaldo also has 10 assists to his name.

Despite Ronaldo's misfiring, the Knights of Najd managed to earn a 1-0 win against Al-Khaleej. Aymeric Laporte scored a classy header in the 68th minute to earn his side all three points. They have 80 points from 29 points and are second in the league. Al-Nassr are nine points behind league leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr will return to action on May 1 when they play Al-Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semifinal. The cup competition is Al-Alami's only realistic chance of winning silverware this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's poor showing in front of the goal could be a sign of worry for Luis Castro ahead of the Al-Khaleej clash. The Portuguese superstar, however, has shown a tendency to bounce back stronger from adversity throughout his legendary career.

Ronaldo has so far made two appearances in the King's Cup this season, scoring once. He was on the scoresheet in the 5-2 quarter-final win against Al-Shabab.